NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled on Sunday, March 23, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The season’s sixth race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Homestead, Florida, it will be the sixth points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 267-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 85 laps, and the final Stage consists of 102 laps.

The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt racing surface with 18-20 degrees of variable banking and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1999, where NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won the inaugural Straight Talk Wireless 400.

It will be the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400, hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps in 400.5 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Homestead-Miami weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (March 22) at 1:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 2:10 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. The #45 Toyota driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday.

Three NASCAR legends, Greg Biffle, Tony Stewart, and Denny Hamlin, are tied as the most successful drivers of the event with three wins each. The next closest active winner is Kyle Busch with two wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as this will be the sixth official weekend of the season:

Friday, March 21, 2025

3:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Baptist Health 200

Saturday, March 22, 2025

10:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

11:40 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Hard Rock Bet 300

Sunday, March 23, 2025

3 pm ET: Straight Talk Wireless 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway from March 21 to March 23.

