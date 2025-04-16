NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Xfinity and Truck Series at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series season is scheduled to be held this weekend at Rockingham Speedway. The Black’s Tire 200, the Truck Series race, will be held on Friday, April 18, at 5 pm ET and broadcast on FS1. Whereas, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, the Xfinity Series race, is set to begin on Saturday, April 19, at 4 pm ET.

Ad

Held in Rockingham, North Carolina, it will be the 10th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series season. The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval Rockingham track features 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 & 2, 25 degrees of banking in 3 & 4, and 8 degrees in the straights.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rockingham Speedway hosted its Xfinity race in 1982, where David Pearson won the inaugural North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham. While this track hosted a truck race in 2012 where Kasey Kahne won the inaugural Black’s Tire 200.

The 40 drivers entering this week’s Xfinity Series race will compete across 250 laps in 254.25 miles. The 35 Truck Series drivers will compete across 200 laps in 203.4 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season’s Rockingham weekend will begin with a practice session on Friday (April 18) at 12:30 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 1:30 pm ET and the main event on Friday. Whereas the Xfinity Series will begin with a practice season on Friday (April 18) at 3:05 pm ET, and qualifying will be held at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, before concluding the day with the main event.

Full weekend schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Rockingham Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Rockingham Speedway, as this will be the 10th official weekend of the season:

Ad

Friday, April 18, 2025

10:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series East practice 1

12:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5 pm ET: Black's Tire 200

Saturday, April 19, 2025

9:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series East Practice 2

10:35 am ET: ARCA Menards Series East qualifying

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: ARCA 125

4 pm ET: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series weekend at Rockingham Speedway from April 18 to April 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More