  NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 30, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Chicago, Illinois, for Grant Park 165 this weekend after The Great American Getaway 400.

Grant Park 165 is the season’s 19th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course. The 165-mile Chicago event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and MRN.

The Chicago Cup event will be contested over 75 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course. Sunday's event marks the third annual Grant Park 165 hosted by Chicago Street Course in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

41 out of 40 drivers, including five open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Chicago. #13 Kaulig Racing’s Will Brown, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim, #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge are the five open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Chicago Street Course.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Grant Park 165 and finished with a total time of two hours, 19 minutes, and 24 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Chicago victories.

2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course full entry list

Here is the list of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Will Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22- Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  37. #71 - Michael McDowell
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  39. #78 - Katherine Legge
  40. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  41. #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Chicago Street Course on TNT Sports from July 5-6. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

