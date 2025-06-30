NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Chicago, Illinois, for Grant Park 165 this weekend after The Great American Getaway 400.

Grant Park 165 is the season’s 19th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course. The 165-mile Chicago event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and MRN.

The Chicago Cup event will be contested over 75 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course. Sunday's event marks the third annual Grant Park 165 hosted by Chicago Street Course in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

41 out of 40 drivers, including five open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Chicago. #13 Kaulig Racing’s Will Brown, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim, #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge are the five open cars for this week’s race.

Expand Tweet

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Chicago Street Course.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Grant Park 165 and finished with a total time of two hours, 19 minutes, and 24 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Chicago victories.

2025 NASCAR Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course full entry list

Here is the list of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Will Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22- Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Chicago Street Course on TNT Sports from July 5-6. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

