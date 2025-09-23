NASCAR 2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:02 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at New Hampshire.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will be the season’s 31st NASCAR Cup Series race and the fifth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 28, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400.5-mile Kansas fall event will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

The Kansas playoff event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

A total of 37 drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Kansas Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Kansas playoffs race.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 14 minutes, and 54 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 26 to 28. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

Edited by Yash Soni
