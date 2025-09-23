NASCAR 2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at New Hampshire.The Hollywood Casino 400 will be the season’s 31st NASCAR Cup Series race and the fifth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 28, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400.5-mile Kansas fall event will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The Kansas playoff event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.A total of 37 drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Kansas Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Kansas playoffs race.Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 14 minutes, and 54 seconds.2025 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 – JJ Yeley#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 26 to 28. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.