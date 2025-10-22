NASCAR 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 this weekend. This event comes after Austin Hill’s win at Martinsville.

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 is the season’s 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the sixth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 25, at the Martinsville Speedway. The 157.8-mile Martinsville playoff event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Martinsville event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.526-mile short track. Saturday's event marks the sixth annual IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brad Perez, Brenden Queen, Garrett Smithley, Corey Day, Patrick Staropoli, Austin Green, Takuma Koga, Josh Williams, Preston Pardus, Mason Maggio, Thomas Annunziata, and Connor Mosack.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Martinsville Xfinity playoff race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 30 seconds.

2025 NASCAR IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed (P)
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (P) (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love (P)
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #07 - Brad Perez
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier (P)
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith (P)
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  9. #11 - Brenden Queen
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  12. #17 - Corey Day
  13. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola (OP)
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones (P)
  16. #21 - Austin Hill (OP)
  17. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Austin Green
  24. #35 - Takuma Koga
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer (P)
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Josh Williams
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  31. #50 - Preston Pardus
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Mason Maggio
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  35. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch (P) (R)
  38. #91 - Myatt Snider
  39. #99 - Connor Mosack (i)

From October 25, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on CW.

Edited by Yash Soni
