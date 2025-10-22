NASCAR 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 this weekend. This event comes after Austin Hill’s win at Martinsville.The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 is the season’s 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the sixth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 25, at the Martinsville Speedway. The 157.8-mile Martinsville playoff event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Martinsville event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.526-mile short track. Saturday's event marks the sixth annual IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brad Perez, Brenden Queen, Garrett Smithley, Corey Day, Patrick Staropoli, Austin Green, Takuma Koga, Josh Williams, Preston Pardus, Mason Maggio, Thomas Annunziata, and Connor Mosack.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Martinsville Xfinity playoff race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 30 seconds.2025 NASCAR IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed (P)#1 - Carson Kvapil (P) (R)#2 - Jesse Love (P)#4 - Parker Retzlaff#07 - Brad Perez#7 - Justin Allgaier (P)#8 - Sammy Smith (P)#10 - Daniel Dye (R)#11 - Brenden Queen#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes (R)#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich (R)#19 - Aric Almirola (OP)#20 - Brandon Jones (P)#21 - Austin Hill (OP)#24 - Patrick Staropoli#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson (R)#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - Takuma Koga#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer (P)#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez (R)#50 - Preston Pardus#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Mason Maggio#54 - Taylor Gray (R)#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch (P) (R)#91 - Myatt Snider#99 - Connor Mosack (i)From October 25, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on CW.