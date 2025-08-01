NASCAR 2025 Iowa Corn 350: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

With only four rounds left before the playoffs get into action, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway is slated to be a do-or-die battle for the drivers hanging on the bubble. The 37-car field will get a single day to get a hang of the track on Saturday before the race ensues on Sunday, where weather is expected to remain relatively calm.

The race at the Iowa Speedway will be split into three stages of 70:140:140 laps each. Ryan Blaney became the debut winner at the track, a title he would be looking to defend come race day.

The 31-year-old has already secured his playoff berth by winning the race at Nashville Superspeedway earlier this year. However, the same cannot be said for a fair chunk of the regular field.

There are still three places up for grabs, allowing a driver to secure his position in the playoffs even with a fluke when the checkered flag falls. Tyler Reddick is the highest-seeded driver in the standings without a win but trails his teammate in this statistic as Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 last time around.

On the other hand, the NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to last 306.25 miles, if no overtime saga happens in the dying stages of the race. Fans would be hoping for the weather to stay clear to avoid any delays.

Weather forecast for the 2025 NASCAR Iowa Corn 350

Here's the weather report for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, according to NBC Sports:

Saturday, August 2, 2025 (Practice and Qualifying)

Conditions: Cloudy

Temperature: 76°F-74°F

Wind: 5-10mph

Chance of precipitation: 5%

Sunday, August 3, 2025 (Race)

Conditions: Cloudy

Temperature: 77°F-75°F

Wind: 5-10mph

Chance of precipitation: 7%

Entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350

A total of 37 cars will make the field for the Iowa Corn 350 at the tri-oval track. Here's the list of drivers who will be vying to get a taste of victory at the highly anticipated race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #66 - Joey Gase
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
