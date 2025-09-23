NASCAR 2025 Kansas Lottery 300: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Kansas Lottery 300 this weekend. This event comes after Aric Almirola’s win at Bristol.The Kansas Lottery 300 is the season’s 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the second race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, September 27, at the Kansas Speedway. The 300-mile Kansas event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Kansas event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 25th annual Kansas Lottery 300 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Brenden Queen, Garrett Smithley, Rajah Caruth, Justin Bonsignore, Patrick Staropoli, Austin Green, Mason Massey, and Kole Raz.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Kansas Xfinity fall race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s Kansas Lottery 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 28 minutes, and 43 seconds.2025 NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Brenden Queen#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Rajah Caruth#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Justin Bonsignore#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Patrick Staropoli#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - TBA#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Mason Massey#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#76 - Kole Raz#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - TBA#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFrom September 27, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on CW.