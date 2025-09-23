NASCAR 2025 Kansas Lottery 300: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Kansas Lottery 300 this weekend. This event comes after Aric Almirola’s win at Bristol.

The Kansas Lottery 300 is the season’s 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the second race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, September 27, at the Kansas Speedway. The 300-mile Kansas event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Kansas event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 25th annual Kansas Lottery 300 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Brenden Queen, Garrett Smithley, Rajah Caruth, Justin Bonsignore, Patrick Staropoli, Austin Green, Mason Massey, and Kole Raz.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Kansas Xfinity fall race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s Kansas Lottery 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 28 minutes, and 43 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Brenden Queen
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Austin Green
  24. #35 - TBA
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #76 - Kole Raz
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - TBA
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

From September 27, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on CW.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
