NASCAR 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225: Full entry list for Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the fifth race of the playoffs, the Love’s RV Stop 225, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Charlotte Roval.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 is the season’s 23rd NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, October 17, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 226.1-mile Talladega playoff event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

The Talladega playoff Truck event will be contested over 85 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the 20th annual Love’s RV Stop 225 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Trending

Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable entries in the race are Josh Reaume, Norm Benning, JJ Yeley, Kris Wright, Jason White, Frankie Muniz, Greg Van Alst, Luke Fenhaus, Tyler Tomassi, Caleb Costner, and Parker Kligerman.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega playoff race.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year's Talladega Truck playoff race and finished in one hour, 48 minutes, and 24 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Bret Holmes
  2. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  3. #2 - Josh Reaume
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - JJ Yeley (i)
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #16 - Kris Wright (i)
  12. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Jason White
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Andres Perez De Lara
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  25. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  26. #69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #74 - Caleb Costner
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

From October 17, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on FOX.

Edited by Yash Soni
