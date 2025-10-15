NASCAR 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225: Full entry list for Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the fifth race of the playoffs, the Love’s RV Stop 225, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Charlotte Roval.The Love’s RV Stop 225 is the season’s 23rd NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, October 17, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 226.1-mile Talladega playoff event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.The Talladega playoff Truck event will be contested over 85 laps at the 2.66-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the 20th annual Love’s RV Stop 225 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable entries in the race are Josh Reaume, Norm Benning, JJ Yeley, Kris Wright, Jason White, Frankie Muniz, Greg Van Alst, Luke Fenhaus, Tyler Tomassi, Caleb Costner, and Parker Kligerman.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega playoff race.CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year's Talladega Truck playoff race and finished in one hour, 48 minutes, and 24 seconds.2025 NASCAR Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry listHere is the list of the 36 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:#1 - Bret Holmes#02 - Nathan Byrd#2 - Josh Reaume#5 - Toni Breidinger#6 - Norm Benning#7 - JJ Yeley (i)#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#16 - Kris Wright (i)#17 - Giovanni Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#22 - Jason White#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Frankie Muniz#34 - Layne Riggs#35 - Greg Van Alst#38 - Chandler Smith#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez De Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#66 - Luke Fenhaus#69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben RhodesFrom October 17, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on FOX.