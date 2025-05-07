NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, IMSA Sportscar Championship, and IndyCar Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +375 odds to win this year’s AdventHealth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +00 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +850, William Byron at +850, three-time winner of the event Denny Hamlin at +850, Christopher Bell at +1100, and Chase Elliott at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the AdventHealth 400.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second consecutive Cup Series win of the season at Kansas this weekend.

Opening odds for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson: +375 Ryan Blaney: +600 Tyler Reddick: +850 William Byron: +850 Denny Hamlin: +850 Christopher Bell: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1600 Ross Chastain: +1800 Joey Logano: +1800 Alex Bowman: +2000 Bubba Wallace: +2000 Chase Briscoe: +2200 Ty Gibbs: +2200 Kyle Busch: +2500 Chris Buescher: +2500 Josh Berry: +2800 Brad Keselowski: +3300 Austin Cindric: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +4000 Corey Heim: +4000 Daniel Suarez: +5000 Michael McDowell: +5000 Ryan Preece: +6600 Noah Gragson: +6600 Erik Jones: +10000 Jesse Love: +10000 Austin Dillon: +12500 AJ Allmendinger: +15000 Justin Haley: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Zane Smith: +20000 Riley Herbst: +20000 Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Cody Ware: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

