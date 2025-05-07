NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2025 17:49 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, IMSA Sportscar Championship, and IndyCar Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +375 odds to win this year’s AdventHealth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +00 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +850, William Byron at +850, three-time winner of the event Denny Hamlin at +850, Christopher Bell at +1100, and Chase Elliott at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the AdventHealth 400.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second consecutive Cup Series win of the season at Kansas this weekend.

Opening odds for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

  1. Kyle Larson: +375
  2. Ryan Blaney: +600
  3. Tyler Reddick: +850
  4. William Byron: +850
  5. Denny Hamlin: +850
  6. Christopher Bell: +1100
  7. Chase Elliott: +1600
  8. Ross Chastain: +1800
  9. Joey Logano: +1800
  10. Alex Bowman: +2000
  11. Bubba Wallace: +2000
  12. Chase Briscoe: +2200
  13. Ty Gibbs: +2200
  14. Kyle Busch: +2500
  15. Chris Buescher: +2500
  16. Josh Berry: +2800
  17. Brad Keselowski: +3300
  18. Austin Cindric: +4000
  19. Carson Hocevar: +4000
  20. Corey Heim: +4000
  21. Daniel Suarez: +5000
  22. Michael McDowell: +5000
  23. Ryan Preece: +6600
  24. Noah Gragson: +6600
  25. Erik Jones: +10000
  26. Jesse Love: +10000
  27. Austin Dillon: +12500
  28. AJ Allmendinger: +15000
  29. Justin Haley: +20000
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  32. Zane Smith: +20000
  33. Riley Herbst: +20000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
  36. Cole Custer: +30000
  37. Cody Ware: +50000
  38. Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
