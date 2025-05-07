NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, IMSA Sportscar Championship, and IndyCar Series.
Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +375 odds to win this year’s AdventHealth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson is the defending winner of the event.
Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +00 to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +850, William Byron at +850, three-time winner of the event Denny Hamlin at +850, Christopher Bell at +1100, and Chase Elliott at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the AdventHealth 400.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second consecutive Cup Series win of the season at Kansas this weekend.
Opening odds for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.
- Kyle Larson: +375
- Ryan Blaney: +600
- Tyler Reddick: +850
- William Byron: +850
- Denny Hamlin: +850
- Christopher Bell: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1600
- Ross Chastain: +1800
- Joey Logano: +1800
- Alex Bowman: +2000
- Bubba Wallace: +2000
- Chase Briscoe: +2200
- Ty Gibbs: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2500
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Josh Berry: +2800
- Brad Keselowski: +3300
- Austin Cindric: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +4000
- Corey Heim: +4000
- Daniel Suarez: +5000
- Michael McDowell: +5000
- Ryan Preece: +6600
- Noah Gragson: +6600
- Erik Jones: +10000
- Jesse Love: +10000
- Austin Dillon: +12500
- AJ Allmendinger: +15000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Zane Smith: +20000
- Riley Herbst: +20000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Cody Ware: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
