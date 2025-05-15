NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 15, 2025 14:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying All-Star Open - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (Source: Getty Images)

The NASCAR All-Star Race marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.

The 0.625-mile short track features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights. The North Wilkesboro Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, CARS Tour, and SMART Modified Tour.

A total of 23 drivers will make the field for the second exhibition race of the season, the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This event marked the third Cup Series race taking place at North Wilkesboro Speedway after returning to the scene in 2023.

Heading to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s All-Star Race, according to BetMGM. Larson won the All-Star Race in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +650, Christopher Bell at +650, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of last year’s All-Star event, Joey Logano at +800, and William Byron at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the All-Star Race.

HMS star Chase Elliott, who won this event in 2020, has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to clinch his second All-Star win this weekend. Harrison Burton, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, stands last in the odds table with +35000 odds.

Opening odds for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 20 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to BetMGM.

  1. Kyle Larson: +500
  2. Denny Hamlin: +600
  3. Ryan Blaney: +650
  4. Christopher Bell: +650
  5. Joey Logano: +800
  6. William Byron: +850
  7. Chase Elliott: +1000
  8. Tyler Reddick: +1400
  9. Chris Buescher: +1600
  10. Josh Berry: +1600
  11. Chase Briscoe: +1800
  12. Alex Bowman: +1800
  13. Ross Chastain: +2200
  14. Kyle Busch: +2500
  15. Austin Cindric: +3500
  16. Brad Keselowski: +3500
  17. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  18. Austin Dillon: +12500
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +12500
  20. Harrison Burton: +35000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at North Wilkesboro can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
