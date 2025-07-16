NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.
The one-mile-long oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. The Dover Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 56th edition of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover.
Heading to the Dover Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson are the two drivers who are favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event, while Larson won at Dover in 2019.
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race.
Blaney is followed by William Byron at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the eighth-highest odds at +2500 to claim his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Dover Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Denny Hamlin: +500
- Kyle Larson: +500
- Ryan Blaney: +700
- William Byron: +750
- Christopher Bell: +1000
- Chase Elliott: +1200
- Tyler Reddick: +1200
- Ross Chastain: +1200
- Chase Briscoe: +1600
- Alex Bowman: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Joey Logano: +2500
- Carson Hocevar: +2500
- Ty Gibbs: +2800
- Brad Keselowski: +3500
- Austin Cindric: +4500
- Ryan Preece: +5500
- Josh Berry: +5500
- Erik Jones: +6000
- AJ Allmendinger: +6000
- Bubba Wallace: +6500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +9000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +13000
- Michael McDowell: +15000
- Noah Gragson: +17000
- Cole Custer: +20000
- Zane Smith: +20000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +25000
- Ty Dillon: +25000
- Todd Gilliland: +25000
- Riley Herbst: +50000
- Cody Ware: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
