NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 16, 2025 18:42 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The one-mile-long oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. The Dover Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 56th edition of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover.

Heading to the Dover Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson are the two drivers who are favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event, while Larson won at Dover in 2019.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race.

Blaney is followed by William Byron at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the eighth-highest odds at +2500 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Dover Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Denny Hamlin: +500
  2. Kyle Larson: +500
  3. Ryan Blaney: +700
  4. William Byron: +750
  5. Christopher Bell: +1000
  6. Chase Elliott: +1200
  7. Tyler Reddick: +1200
  8. Ross Chastain: +1200
  9. Chase Briscoe: +1600
  10. Alex Bowman: +2200
  11. Kyle Busch: +2200
  12. Chris Buescher: +2500
  13. Joey Logano: +2500
  14. Carson Hocevar: +2500
  15. Ty Gibbs: +2800
  16. Brad Keselowski: +3500
  17. Austin Cindric: +4500
  18. Ryan Preece: +5500
  19. Josh Berry: +5500
  20. Erik Jones: +6000
  21. AJ Allmendinger: +6000
  22. Bubba Wallace: +6500
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +9000
  24. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  25. Daniel Suarez: +13000
  26. Michael McDowell: +15000
  27. Noah Gragson: +17000
  28. Cole Custer: +20000
  29. Zane Smith: +20000
  30. Justin Haley: +20000
  31. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  32. Austin Dillon: +25000
  33. Ty Dillon: +25000
  34. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  35. Riley Herbst: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

