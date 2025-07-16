NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

Ad

The one-mile-long oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. The Dover Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 56th edition of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Dover Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson are the two drivers who are favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event, while Larson won at Dover in 2019.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race.

Ad

Blaney is followed by William Byron at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the eighth-highest odds at +2500 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Dover Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Denny Hamlin: +500 Kyle Larson: +500 Ryan Blaney: +700 William Byron: +750 Christopher Bell: +1000 Chase Elliott: +1200 Tyler Reddick: +1200 Ross Chastain: +1200 Chase Briscoe: +1600 Alex Bowman: +2200 Kyle Busch: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2500 Joey Logano: +2500 Carson Hocevar: +2500 Ty Gibbs: +2800 Brad Keselowski: +3500 Austin Cindric: +4500 Ryan Preece: +5500 Josh Berry: +5500 Erik Jones: +6000 AJ Allmendinger: +6000 Bubba Wallace: +6500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +9000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +13000 Michael McDowell: +15000 Noah Gragson: +17000 Cole Custer: +20000 Zane Smith: +20000 Justin Haley: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Austin Dillon: +25000 Ty Dillon: +25000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Riley Herbst: +50000 Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.