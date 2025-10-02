NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The Bank of America Roval 400 is the 32nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2.32-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 66th edition of the Bank of America Roval 400.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at +100 odds to win this year’s Bank of America Roval 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SVG, the road course ringer, is the driver to beat when it comes to road courses, as he has already won four road course events this season, including the Chicago Street Race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has the second-highest odds at +900 to win this weekend’s race. Bell won the Charlotte Roval race in 2022.

Hendrick Motorsports driver and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, follows Bell at +950 odds, Tyler Reddick at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1200, and William Byron at +1200 in the top five most likely to win the Bank of America Roval 400.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, who won here in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1700 to win this weekend. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the fifteen-highest odds at +6000. Logano sits eighth, 13 points above the elimination line in the championship standings.

Opening odds for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: +100
  2. Christopher Bell: +900
  3. Kyle Larson: +950
  4. Tyler Reddick: +1000
  5. Chase Elliott: +1200
  6. William Byron: +1200
  7. AJ Allmendinger: +1700
  8. Chris Buescher: +1900
  9. Ty Gibbs: +2200
  10. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  11. Ryan Blaney: +3000
  12. Michael McDowell: +3000
  13. Ross Chastain: +3000
  14. Austin Cindric: +3300
  15. Alex Bowman: +3500
  16. Kyle Busch: +5000
  17. Carson Hocevar: +5000
  18. Ryan Preece: +5500
  19. Joey Logano: +6000
  20. Daniel Suarez: +7500
  21. Bubba Wallace: +7500
  22. Denny Hamlin: +7500
  23. Brad Keselowski: +7500
  24. Ty Dillon: +10000
  25. Zane Smith: +30000
  26. Erik Jones: +30000
  27. John Hunter Nemechek: +35000
  28. Justin Haley: +35000
  29. Todd Gilliland: +50000
  30. Austin Dillon: +50000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000
  32. Riley Herbst: +50000
  33. Josh Berry: +50000
  34. Cody Ware: +50000
  35. Noah Gragson: +50000
  36. Cole Custer: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 109-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
