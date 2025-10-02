NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The Bank of America Roval 400 is the 32nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.The 2.32-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 66th edition of the Bank of America Roval 400.Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at +100 odds to win this year’s Bank of America Roval 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SVG, the road course ringer, is the driver to beat when it comes to road courses, as he has already won four road course events this season, including the Chicago Street Race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has the second-highest odds at +900 to win this weekend’s race. Bell won the Charlotte Roval race in 2022.Hendrick Motorsports driver and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, follows Bell at +950 odds, Tyler Reddick at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1200, and William Byron at +1200 in the top five most likely to win the Bank of America Roval 400.Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, who won here in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1700 to win this weekend. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the fifteen-highest odds at +6000. Logano sits eighth, 13 points above the elimination line in the championship standings.Opening odds for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Shane van Gisbergen: +100Christopher Bell: +900Kyle Larson: +950Tyler Reddick: +1000Chase Elliott: +1200William Byron: +1200AJ Allmendinger: +1700Chris Buescher: +1900Ty Gibbs: +2200Chase Briscoe: +2500Ryan Blaney: +3000Michael McDowell: +3000Ross Chastain: +3000Austin Cindric: +3300Alex Bowman: +3500Kyle Busch: +5000Carson Hocevar: +5000Ryan Preece: +5500Joey Logano: +6000Daniel Suarez: +7500Bubba Wallace: +7500Denny Hamlin: +7500Brad Keselowski: +7500Ty Dillon: +10000Zane Smith: +30000Erik Jones: +30000John Hunter Nemechek: +35000Justin Haley: +35000Todd Gilliland: +50000Austin Dillon: +50000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000Riley Herbst: +50000Josh Berry: +50000Cody Ware: +50000Noah Gragson: +50000Cole Custer: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 109-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.