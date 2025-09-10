NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.The 0.533-mile-short track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Bristol Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity, and Truck Series. 39 drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 65th edition of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +270 odds to win this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson is the defending winner of the event and had also won the Bristol summer race this season.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +470 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin has won the Bristol night race three times. He last won here in 2023.Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +700 odds, Christopher Bell at +800 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +950 odds in the top five most likely to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.HMS driver Chase Elliott has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to claim his second win of the season. Joey Logano, the defending series champion, has the eighth-highest odds at +2000.Opening odds for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Kyle Larson: +270Denny Hamlin: +470Ryan Blaney: +700Christopher Bell: +800Chase Briscoe: +950Chase Elliott: +1300William Byron: +1400Ty Gibbs: +2000Joey Logano: +2000Alex Bowman: +2700Ross Chastain: +3000Bubba Wallace: +3000Brad Keselowski: +3000Tyler Reddick: +3300Kyle Busch: +4000Chris Buescher: +4000Josh Berry: +4000Carson Hocevar: +5000Austin Cindric: +7000Ryan Preece: +7000Austin Dillon: +8000John Hunter Nemechek: +10000Erik Jones: +10000AJ Allmendinger: +15000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000Michael McDowell: +15000Corey Heim: +20000Daniel Suarez: +22500Noah Gragson: +22500Justin Haley: +22500Shane van Gisbergen: +30000Cole Custer: +40000Zane Smith: +40000Ty Dillon: +50000Cody Ware: +50000Riley Herbst: +50000Austin Hill: +50000Chad Finchum: +50000Todd Gilliland: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.