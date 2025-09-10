NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 10, 2025 20:24 GMT
AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 0.533-mile-short track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Bristol Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity, and Truck Series. 39 drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 65th edition of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +270 odds to win this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson is the defending winner of the event and had also won the Bristol summer race this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +470 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin has won the Bristol night race three times. He last won here in 2023.

Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +700 odds, Christopher Bell at +800 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +950 odds in the top five most likely to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

HMS driver Chase Elliott has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to claim his second win of the season. Joey Logano, the defending series champion, has the eighth-highest odds at +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Kyle Larson: +270
  2. Denny Hamlin: +470
  3. Ryan Blaney: +700
  4. Christopher Bell: +800
  5. Chase Briscoe: +950
  6. Chase Elliott: +1300
  7. William Byron: +1400
  8. Ty Gibbs: +2000
  9. Joey Logano: +2000
  10. Alex Bowman: +2700
  11. Ross Chastain: +3000
  12. Bubba Wallace: +3000
  13. Brad Keselowski: +3000
  14. Tyler Reddick: +3300
  15. Kyle Busch: +4000
  16. Chris Buescher: +4000
  17. Josh Berry: +4000
  18. Carson Hocevar: +5000
  19. Austin Cindric: +7000
  20. Ryan Preece: +7000
  21. Austin Dillon: +8000
  22. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  23. Erik Jones: +10000
  24. AJ Allmendinger: +15000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
  26. Michael McDowell: +15000
  27. Corey Heim: +20000
  28. Daniel Suarez: +22500
  29. Noah Gragson: +22500
  30. Justin Haley: +22500
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  32. Cole Custer: +40000
  33. Zane Smith: +40000
  34. Ty Dillon: +50000
  35. Cody Ware: +50000
  36. Riley Herbst: +50000
  37. Austin Hill: +50000
  38. Chad Finchum: +50000
  39. Todd Gilliland: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
