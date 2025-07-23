  • NASCAR
  • Brickyard 400
  • NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:29 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 odds (Source: Getty Images)

The Brickyard 400 is the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

Ad

The 2.5-mile-long track features 9.2 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, ARCA Series, IndyCar Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship. Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 32nd edition of the Brickyard 400 in Indiana.

Ad
Trending

Heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +440 odds to win this year’s Brickyard 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Hamlin is coming into the race after winning last week’s Dover race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. The #5 HMS driver is the defending Brickyard 400 winner.

Larson is followed by Ryan Blaney at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1000, William Byron at +1000, Christopher Bell at +1200, and Chris Buescher at +1200, who are in the top five highest odds to win the Brickyard 400.

Ad
Ad

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2700 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Denny Hamlin: +440
  2. Kyle Larson: +600
  3. Ryan Blaney: +700
  4. Tyler Reddick: +1000
  5. Chase Elliott: +1000
  6. William Byron: +1000
  7. Christopher Bell: +1200
  8. Chris Buescher: +1200
  9. Chase Briscoe: +1300
  10. Ty Gibbs: +1900
  11. Brad Keselowski: +2100
  12. Joey Logano:+2700
  13. Carson Hocevar: +2900
  14. Bubba Wallace: +3100
  15. Ross Chastain: +3200
  16. Alex Bowman: +3200
  17. Kyle Busch: +4000
  18. Josh Berry: +5000
  19. Austin Cindric: +6000
  20. John Hunter Nemechek: +7500
  21. Erik Jones: +7500
  22. Ryan Preece: +7500
  23. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  24. AJ Allmendinger: +18000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +24000
  26. Austin Dillon: +24000
  27. Michael McDowell: +28000
  28. Jesse Love: +28000
  29. Noah Gragson: +28000
  30. Zane Smith: +28000
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +34000
  32. Justin Haley: +36000
  33. Todd Gilliland: +38000
  34. Ty Dillon: +50000
  35. Josh Bilicki: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000
  37. Riley Herbst: +50000
  38. Katherine Legge: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications