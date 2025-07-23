NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Brickyard 400 is the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.The 2.5-mile-long track features 9.2 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, ARCA Series, IndyCar Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship. Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 32nd edition of the Brickyard 400 in Indiana.Heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +440 odds to win this year’s Brickyard 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Hamlin is coming into the race after winning last week’s Dover race.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. The #5 HMS driver is the defending Brickyard 400 winner.Larson is followed by Ryan Blaney at +700, Tyler Reddick at +1000, Chase Elliott at +1000, William Byron at +1000, Christopher Bell at +1200, and Chris Buescher at +1200, who are in the top five highest odds to win the Brickyard 400.The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2700 to claim his second win of the season.Opening odds for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Denny Hamlin: +440Kyle Larson: +600Ryan Blaney: +700Tyler Reddick: +1000Chase Elliott: +1000William Byron: +1000Christopher Bell: +1200Chris Buescher: +1200Chase Briscoe: +1300Ty Gibbs: +1900Brad Keselowski: +2100Joey Logano:+2700Carson Hocevar: +2900Bubba Wallace: +3100Ross Chastain: +3200Alex Bowman: +3200Kyle Busch: +4000Josh Berry: +5000Austin Cindric: +6000John Hunter Nemechek: +7500Erik Jones: +7500Ryan Preece: +7500Daniel Suarez: +10000AJ Allmendinger: +18000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +24000Austin Dillon: +24000Michael McDowell: +28000Jesse Love: +28000Noah Gragson: +28000Zane Smith: +28000Shane van Gisbergen: +34000Justin Haley: +36000Todd Gilliland: +38000Ty Dillon: +50000Josh Bilicki: +50000Cody Ware: +50000Riley Herbst: +50000Katherine Legge: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.