  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Coca-Cola 600
  • NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 14:04 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Charlotte Motor Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 40 drivers have entered for 40 spots for the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550 odds to win this year’s Coca-Cola 600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. He won the Charlotte spring race in 2022.

They are followed by the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, at +700; William Byron at +750; Tyler Reddick at +750; and Ryan Blaney at +800 in the top five highest odds to win the Coca-Cola 600.

Ad
Ad

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

  1. Kyle Larson: +550
  2. Denny Hamlin: +650
  3. Christopher Bell: +700
  4. William Byron: +750
  5. Tyler Reddick: +750
  6. Ryan Blaney: +800
  7. Chase Elliott: +1200
  8. Kyle Busch: +1200
  9. Ty Gibbs: +1800
  10. Ross Chastain: +1800
  11. Joey Logano: +1800
  12. Chris Buescher: +2200
  13. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  14. Brad Keselowski: +2500
  15. Alex Bowman: +2500
  16. Josh Berry: +2500
  17. Bubba Wallace: +3000
  18. Austin Cindric: +4000
  19. Daniel Suarez: +4000
  20. Carson Hocevar: +4500
  21. Ryan Preece: +4500
  22. Connor Zilisch: +5000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +5500
  24. Noah Gragson: +5500
  25. Erik Jones: +6000
  26. Michael McDowell: +6000
  27. Austin Dillon: +6500
  28. AJ Allmendinger: +9000
  29. Zane Smith: +10000
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  31. Cole Custer: +10000
  32. Todd Gilliland: +13000
  33. Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
  34. Justin Haley: +15000
  35. Riley Herbst: +40000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000
  37. BJ McLeod: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at North Wilkesboro can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications