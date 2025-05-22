NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Charlotte Motor Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
A total of 40 drivers have entered for 40 spots for the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.
Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550 odds to win this year’s Coca-Cola 600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. He won the Charlotte spring race in 2022.
They are followed by the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, at +700; William Byron at +750; Tyler Reddick at +750; and Ryan Blaney at +800 in the top five highest odds to win the Coca-Cola 600.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyle Larson: +550
- Denny Hamlin: +650
- Christopher Bell: +700
- William Byron: +750
- Tyler Reddick: +750
- Ryan Blaney: +800
- Chase Elliott: +1200
- Kyle Busch: +1200
- Ty Gibbs: +1800
- Ross Chastain: +1800
- Joey Logano: +1800
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2500
- Brad Keselowski: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2500
- Josh Berry: +2500
- Bubba Wallace: +3000
- Austin Cindric: +4000
- Daniel Suarez: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +4500
- Ryan Preece: +4500
- Connor Zilisch: +5000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +5500
- Noah Gragson: +5500
- Erik Jones: +6000
- Michael McDowell: +6000
- Austin Dillon: +6500
- AJ Allmendinger: +9000
- Zane Smith: +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
- Cole Custer: +10000
- Todd Gilliland: +13000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
- Justin Haley: +15000
- Riley Herbst: +40000
- Cody Ware: +50000
- BJ McLeod: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at North Wilkesboro can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
