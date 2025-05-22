NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Charlotte Motor Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 40 drivers have entered for 40 spots for the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550 odds to win this year’s Coca-Cola 600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. He won the Charlotte spring race in 2022.

They are followed by the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, at +700; William Byron at +750; Tyler Reddick at +750; and Ryan Blaney at +800 in the top five highest odds to win the Coca-Cola 600.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1800 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson: +550 Denny Hamlin: +650 Christopher Bell: +700 William Byron: +750 Tyler Reddick: +750 Ryan Blaney: +800 Chase Elliott: +1200 Kyle Busch: +1200 Ty Gibbs: +1800 Ross Chastain: +1800 Joey Logano: +1800 Chris Buescher: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2500 Brad Keselowski: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2500 Josh Berry: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +3000 Austin Cindric: +4000 Daniel Suarez: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +4500 Ryan Preece: +4500 Connor Zilisch: +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +5500 Noah Gragson: +5500 Erik Jones: +6000 Michael McDowell: +6000 Austin Dillon: +6500 AJ Allmendinger: +9000 Zane Smith: +10000 John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 Cole Custer: +10000 Todd Gilliland: +13000 Shane van Gisbergen: +15000 Justin Haley: +15000 Riley Herbst: +40000 Cody Ware: +50000 BJ McLeod: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 250-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at North Wilkesboro can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

