NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval. The Daytona International Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 67th edition of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the favorite at +1000 to win this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Ad
Trending
Ad

Logano’s teammate Austin Cindric has the second-highest odds at +1100 to win this weekend’s race. Cindric is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, William Byron at +1200, Chase Elliott at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1600, Christopher Bell at +1600, Kyle Busch at +1600, Brad Keselowski at +1600, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at +1600, and Chris Buescher at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Buescher won the event in 2023.

Denny Hamlin has the sixth-highest odds at +2200 to claim his fifth win of the season.

Ad

Opening odds for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Joey Logano: +1000
  2. Austin Cindric: +1100
  3. Ryan Blaney: +1200
  4. William Byron: +1200
  5. Chase Elliott: +1200
  6. Kyle Larson: +1600
  7. Christopher Bell: +1600
  8. Kyle Busch: +1600
  9. Brad Keselowski: +1600
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +1600
  11. Chris Buescher: +1800
  12. Denny Hamlin: +2200
  13. Tyler Reddick: +2200
  14. Daniel Suarez: +2200
  15. Carson Hocevar: +2500
  16. Ross Chastain: +2500
  17. Ryan Preece: +2800
  18. Josh Berry: +3300
  19. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  20. Michael McDowell: +4000
  21. Austin Dillon: +5000
  22. Erik Jones: +5000
  23. Noah Gragson: +5000
  24. Ty Dillon: +5000
  25. Todd Gilliland: +6000
  26. Justin Haley: +6600
  27. AJ Allmendinger: +6600
  28. John Hunter Nemechek: +6600
  29. Cole Custer: +6600
  30. Zane Smith: +6600
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +7500
  32. Riley Herbst: +8000
  33. Austin Hill: +8000
  34. Cole Custer: +12500
  35. BJ McLeod: +20000
  36. Joey Gase: +25000
  37. Casey Mears: +25000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications