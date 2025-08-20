NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval. The Daytona International Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 67th edition of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the favorite at +1000 to win this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.Logano’s teammate Austin Cindric has the second-highest odds at +1100 to win this weekend’s race. Cindric is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, William Byron at +1200, Chase Elliott at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1600, Christopher Bell at +1600, Kyle Busch at +1600, Brad Keselowski at +1600, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at +1600, and Chris Buescher at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Buescher won the event in 2023.Denny Hamlin has the sixth-highest odds at +2200 to claim his fifth win of the season.Opening odds for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:Joey Logano: +1000Austin Cindric: +1100Ryan Blaney: +1200William Byron: +1200Chase Elliott: +1200Kyle Larson: +1600Christopher Bell: +1600Kyle Busch: +1600Brad Keselowski: +1600Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +1600Chris Buescher: +1800Denny Hamlin: +2200Tyler Reddick: +2200Daniel Suarez: +2200Carson Hocevar: +2500Ross Chastain: +2500Ryan Preece: +2800Josh Berry: +3300Ty Gibbs: +4000Michael McDowell: +4000Austin Dillon: +5000Erik Jones: +5000Noah Gragson: +5000Ty Dillon: +5000Todd Gilliland: +6000Justin Haley: +6600AJ Allmendinger: +6600John Hunter Nemechek: +6600Cole Custer: +6600Zane Smith: +6600Shane van Gisbergen: +7500Riley Herbst: +8000Austin Hill: +8000Cole Custer: +12500BJ McLeod: +20000Joey Gase: +25000Casey Mears: +25000The live telecast of Saturday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.