NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 28th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.
The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots in the fourth edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300.
Heading to the World Wide Technology Raceway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell tied as the favorite at +500 odds to win this year’s Enjoy Illinois 300, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Blaney finished 24th, while Bell finished seventh last year at Gateway.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Kyle Larson at +850 odds, the defending series champion Joey Logano at +950 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +1000 odds in the top five most likely to win the Enjoy Illinois 300. Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race.
Austin Cindric has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to claim his second win of the season. Cindric is the defending winner of the Gateway race.
Opening odds for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
- Ryan Blaney: +500
- Christopher Bell: +500
- Denny Hamlin: +650
- Kyle Larson: +850
- Joey Logano: +950
- Chase Briscoe: +1000
- William Byron: +1200
- Tyler Reddick: +1600
- Chase Elliott: +1800
- Austin Cindric: +1800
- Brad Keselowski: +2000
- Kyle Busch: +2000
- Josh Berry: +2500
- Bubba Wallace: +2500
- Ross Chastain: +2800
- Chris Buescher: +2800
- Carson Hocevar: +3300
- Alex Bowman: +4000
- Ty Gibbs: +4000
- Austin Dillon: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +5000
- Erik Jones: +6600
- Justin Haley: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- AJ Allmendinger: +15000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- Noah Gragson: +25000
- Todd Gilliland: +25000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +25000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
- Cody Ware: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 240-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
