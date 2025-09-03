NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2025 20:44 GMT
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 28th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.

The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots in the fourth edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Heading to the World Wide Technology Raceway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell tied as the favorite at +500 odds to win this year’s Enjoy Illinois 300, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Blaney finished 24th, while Bell finished seventh last year at Gateway.

Trending

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Kyle Larson at +850 odds, the defending series champion Joey Logano at +950 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +1000 odds in the top five most likely to win the Enjoy Illinois 300. Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race.

Austin Cindric has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to claim his second win of the season. Cindric is the defending winner of the Gateway race.

Opening odds for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +500
  2. Christopher Bell: +500
  3. Denny Hamlin: +650
  4. Kyle Larson: +850
  5. Joey Logano: +950
  6. Chase Briscoe: +1000
  7. William Byron: +1200
  8. Tyler Reddick: +1600
  9. Chase Elliott: +1800
  10. Austin Cindric: +1800
  11. Brad Keselowski: +2000
  12. Kyle Busch: +2000
  13. Josh Berry: +2500
  14. Bubba Wallace: +2500
  15. Ross Chastain: +2800
  16. Chris Buescher: +2800
  17. Carson Hocevar: +3300
  18. Alex Bowman: +4000
  19. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  20. Austin Dillon: +4000
  21. Ryan Preece: +5000
  22. Erik Jones: +6600
  23. Justin Haley: +10000
  24. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  25. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  26. Michael McDowell: +10000
  27. AJ Allmendinger: +15000
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
  29. Noah Gragson: +25000
  30. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +25000
  32. Cole Custer: +30000
  33. Riley Herbst: +50000
  34. Ty Dillon: +50000
  35. Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 240-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
