NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 28th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET.

The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots in the fourth edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Heading to the World Wide Technology Raceway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell tied as the favorite at +500 odds to win this year’s Enjoy Illinois 300, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Blaney finished 24th, while Bell finished seventh last year at Gateway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Kyle Larson at +850 odds, the defending series champion Joey Logano at +950 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +1000 odds in the top five most likely to win the Enjoy Illinois 300. Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race.

Austin Cindric has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to claim his second win of the season. Cindric is the defending winner of the Gateway race.

Opening odds for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Ryan Blaney: +500 Christopher Bell: +500 Denny Hamlin: +650 Kyle Larson: +850 Joey Logano: +950 Chase Briscoe: +1000 William Byron: +1200 Tyler Reddick: +1600 Chase Elliott: +1800 Austin Cindric: +1800 Brad Keselowski: +2000 Kyle Busch: +2000 Josh Berry: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +2500 Ross Chastain: +2800 Chris Buescher: +2800 Carson Hocevar: +3300 Alex Bowman: +4000 Ty Gibbs: +4000 Austin Dillon: +4000 Ryan Preece: +5000 Erik Jones: +6600 Justin Haley: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +10000 John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 AJ Allmendinger: +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 Noah Gragson: +25000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Shane van Gisbergen: +25000 Cole Custer: +30000 Riley Herbst: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000 Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 240-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

