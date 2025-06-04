NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 04, 2025 14:33 GMT
NASCAR: FireKeepers 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The two-mile-long track features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Michigan International Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Thirty-six drivers have entered for as many spots in the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

Heading to the Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550 odds to win this year’s FireKeepers Casino 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson’s last win at Michigan came in 2017.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. He has yet to win at this track.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +750, the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick at +800, and Christopher Bell at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the eighth-highest odds at +1400 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Michigan International Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Kyle Larson: +550
  2. Denny Hamlin: +650
  3. Ryan Blaney: +750
  4. Tyler Reddick: +800
  5. Christopher Bell: +850
  6. William Byron: +900
  7. Chase Elliott: +1200
  8. Ross Chastain: +1400
  9. Joey Logano: +1400
  10. Kyle Busch: +1800
  11. Chase Briscoe: +1800
  12. Carson Hocevar: +2000
  13. Chris Buescher: +2500
  14. Bubba Wallace: +2800
  15. Brad Keselowski: +2800
  16. Josh Berry: +3500
  17. Alex Bowman: +3500
  18. Austin Cindric: +4000
  19. Ty Gibbs: +4500
  20. Erik Jones: +5500
  21. Ryan Preece: +6500
  22. Daniel Suarez: +9000
  23. Zane Smith: +10000
  24. Michael McDowell: +10000
  25. Austin Dillon: +10000
  26. AJ Allmendinger: +10000
  27. Noah Gragson: +13000
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
  29. John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
  30. Shane van Gisbergen: +20000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  32. Justin Haley: +15000
  33. Ty Dillon: +40000
  34. Riley Herbst: +40000
  35. Cole Custer: +40000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 200-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at Michigan can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

