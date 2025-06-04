NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The two-mile-long track features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Michigan International Speedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Thirty-six drivers have entered for as many spots in the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

Heading to the Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550 odds to win this year’s FireKeepers Casino 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson’s last win at Michigan came in 2017.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. He has yet to win at this track.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +750, the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick at +800, and Christopher Bell at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the eighth-highest odds at +1400 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Michigan International Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kyle Larson: +550 Denny Hamlin: +650 Ryan Blaney: +750 Tyler Reddick: +800 Christopher Bell: +850 William Byron: +900 Chase Elliott: +1200 Ross Chastain: +1400 Joey Logano: +1400 Kyle Busch: +1800 Chase Briscoe: +1800 Carson Hocevar: +2000 Chris Buescher: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +2800 Brad Keselowski: +2800 Josh Berry: +3500 Alex Bowman: +3500 Austin Cindric: +4000 Ty Gibbs: +4500 Erik Jones: +5500 Ryan Preece: +6500 Daniel Suarez: +9000 Zane Smith: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Austin Dillon: +10000 AJ Allmendinger: +10000 Noah Gragson: +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000 John Hunter Nemechek: +15000 Shane van Gisbergen: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Justin Haley: +15000 Ty Dillon: +40000 Riley Herbst: +40000 Cole Custer: +40000 Cody Ware: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 200-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at Michigan can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

