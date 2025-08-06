NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, at the Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.The 2.45-mile-long track features eight turns. The Watkins Glen International currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 39th edition of the Go Bowling at The Glen in New York.Heading to the Watkins Glen International, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at +150 odds to win this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SVG has already won three road course races this season and will make it four before heading into the playoffs.NASCAR prospect and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this weekend’s race. Zilisch is followed by Kyle Larson and William Byron at +1100 each, Christopher Bell at +1200, Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell at +1600 each in the top five highest odds to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.Chris Buescher, the defending winner of the event, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000, and the defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the 13th-highest odds at +5000 to claim his second win of the season.Opening odds for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen InternationalHere’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Watkins Glen International, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Shane van Gisbergen: +150Connor Zilisch: +400Kyle Larson: +1100William Byron: +1100Christopher Bell: +1200Chase Elliott: +1600Michael McDowell: +1600Tyler Reddick: +1800Chris Buescher: +2000AJ Allmendinger: +2000Chase Briscoe: +2200Ross Chastain: +2200Ty Gibbs: +2200Kyle Busch: +2500Carson Hocevar: +2800Alex Bowman: +3300Daniel Suarez: +4000Joey Logano: +5000Austin Cindric: +6000Ryan Blaney: +6600Denny Hamlin: +8000Brad Keselowski: +8000Ryan Preece: +8000Bubba Wallace: +15000Erik Jones: +20000Noah Gragson: +20000Todd Gilliland: +25000Justin Haley: +25000John Hunter Nemechek: +25000Cole Custer: +25000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000Josh Berry: +30000Austin Dillon: +30000Riley Herbst: +50000Ty Dillon: +50000Cody Ware: +50000Katherine Legge: +100000Josh Bilicki: +100000JJ Yeley: +100000The live telecast of Sunday’s 90-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on USA Network, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.