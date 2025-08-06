NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 06, 2025 19:19 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen (Source: Imagn)

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, at the Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.45-mile-long track features eight turns. The Watkins Glen International currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 39th edition of the Go Bowling at The Glen in New York.

Heading to the Watkins Glen International, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at +150 odds to win this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SVG has already won three road course races this season and will make it four before heading into the playoffs.

NASCAR prospect and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this weekend’s race. Zilisch is followed by Kyle Larson and William Byron at +1100 each, Christopher Bell at +1200, Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell at +1600 each in the top five highest odds to win the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Chris Buescher, the defending winner of the event, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000, and the defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the 13th-highest odds at +5000 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Watkins Glen International, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: +150
  2. Connor Zilisch: +400
  3. Kyle Larson: +1100
  4. William Byron: +1100
  5. Christopher Bell: +1200
  6. Chase Elliott: +1600
  7. Michael McDowell: +1600
  8. Tyler Reddick: +1800
  9. Chris Buescher: +2000
  10. AJ Allmendinger: +2000
  11. Chase Briscoe: +2200
  12. Ross Chastain: +2200
  13. Ty Gibbs: +2200
  14. Kyle Busch: +2500
  15. Carson Hocevar: +2800
  16. Alex Bowman: +3300
  17. Daniel Suarez: +4000
  18. Joey Logano: +5000
  19. Austin Cindric: +6000
  20. Ryan Blaney: +6600
  21. Denny Hamlin: +8000
  22. Brad Keselowski: +8000
  23. Ryan Preece: +8000
  24. Bubba Wallace: +15000
  25. Erik Jones: +20000
  26. Noah Gragson: +20000
  27. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  28. Justin Haley: +25000
  29. John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
  30. Cole Custer: +25000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
  32. Josh Berry: +30000
  33. Austin Dillon: +30000
  34. Riley Herbst: +50000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000
  37. Katherine Legge: +100000
  38. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  39. JJ Yeley: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 90-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on USA Network, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
