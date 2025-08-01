NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:35 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 underway at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024. Source: Getty

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Iowa Speedway for the 23rd race of the season. The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (August 3). The race will cover 350 laps around the 0.875‑mile D‑shaped oval. Defending race winner from the inaugural 2024 Cup event, Ryan Blaney leads the betting picks alongside Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.

Ad

Iowa Speedway started hosting NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races in 2009. The inaugural Cup Series race was won by Blaney, who led 201 of the 350 laps.

Ad
Trending

Larson, who won the pole position with a lap at 136.458 mph, captured the Stage 2 win last year. However, he faded late and finished 34th, falling two laps down after encountering issues during the race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is also listed at +450 to win the race, according to BetMGM.

William Byron has the fifth highest odds at +800. He finished second last season after crossing the line just 0.716 seconds behind race winner Blaney.

Ad

Chase Elliott is listed at +1100 odds. The current Cup points leader came in third place last year. Meanwhile, Bell, who finished fourth was the top-scoring Toyota driver in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350. He started from the rear in a backup car due to a right-front tire failure in practice and is listed at +475 this year.

NASCAR opening odds for the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway

According to BetMGM, the full list of NASCAR Cup driver odds for all 27 drivers at Iowa Speedway is:

Ad
  • Ryan Blaney +450
  • Kyle Larson +450
  • Christopher Bell +475
  • Denny Hamlin +750
  • William Byron +800
  • Chase Elliott +1100
  • Joey Logano +1200
  • Tyler Reddick +1600
  • Chase Briscoe +1800
  • Josh Berry +2200
  • Ross Chastain +2500
  • Chris Buescher +2500
  • Carson Hocevar +3000
  • Kyle Busch +3500
  • Brad Keselowski +3500
  • Ty Gibbs +4000
  • Alex Bowman +4000
  • Austin Cindric +5000
  • Bubba Wallace +5000
  • Ryan Preece +6000
  • Daniel Suarez +12500
  • John Hunter Nemechek +15000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
  • Austin Dillon +20000
  • Michael McDowell +20000
  • Erik Jones +20000
  • Justin Haley +25000
  • Noah Gragson +25000
  • Zane Smith +25000
  • Todd Gilliland +35000
  • AJ Allmendinger +35000
  • Shane van Gisbergen +50000
  • Cole Custer +50000
  • Riley Herbst +100000
  • Ty Dillon +100000
  • Cody Ware +200000
  • Joey Gase +200000

The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 will air live from 3:30 pm ET on USA Network this Sunday, August 3. Practice and qualifying will be broadcast live Saturday on truTV and Max. Driver‑cam coverage is also set to be available via HBO Max, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications