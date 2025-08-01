NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Iowa Speedway for the 23rd race of the season. The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (August 3). The race will cover 350 laps around the 0.875‑mile D‑shaped oval. Defending race winner from the inaugural 2024 Cup event, Ryan Blaney leads the betting picks alongside Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.Iowa Speedway started hosting NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races in 2009. The inaugural Cup Series race was won by Blaney, who led 201 of the 350 laps. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLarson, who won the pole position with a lap at 136.458 mph, captured the Stage 2 win last year. However, he faded late and finished 34th, falling two laps down after encountering issues during the race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is also listed at +450 to win the race, according to BetMGM.William Byron has the fifth highest odds at +800. He finished second last season after crossing the line just 0.716 seconds behind race winner Blaney.Chase Elliott is listed at +1100 odds. The current Cup points leader came in third place last year. Meanwhile, Bell, who finished fourth was the top-scoring Toyota driver in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350. He started from the rear in a backup car due to a right-front tire failure in practice and is listed at +475 this year.NASCAR opening odds for the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa SpeedwayAccording to BetMGM, the full list of NASCAR Cup driver odds for all 27 drivers at Iowa Speedway is:Ryan Blaney +450Kyle Larson +450Christopher Bell +475Denny Hamlin +750William Byron +800Chase Elliott +1100Joey Logano +1200Tyler Reddick +1600Chase Briscoe +1800Josh Berry +2200Ross Chastain +2500Chris Buescher +2500Carson Hocevar +3000Kyle Busch +3500Brad Keselowski +3500Ty Gibbs +4000Alex Bowman +4000Austin Cindric +5000Bubba Wallace +5000Ryan Preece +6000Daniel Suarez +12500John Hunter Nemechek +15000Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000Austin Dillon +20000Michael McDowell +20000Erik Jones +20000Justin Haley +25000Noah Gragson +25000Zane Smith +25000Todd Gilliland +35000AJ Allmendinger +35000Shane van Gisbergen +50000Cole Custer +50000Riley Herbst +100000Ty Dillon +100000Cody Ware +200000Joey Gase +200000The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 will air live from 3:30 pm ET on USA Network this Sunday, August 3. Practice and qualifying will be broadcast live Saturday on truTV and Max. Driver‑cam coverage is also set to be available via HBO Max, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.