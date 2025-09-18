NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 18, 2025 13:34 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The Mobil 1 301 is the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

Ad

The 1.058-mile-long track features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 33rd edition of the Mobil 1 301.

Ad
Trending

Heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite at +325 odds to win this year’s Mobil 1 301, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bell is the defending winner of the event and has also won here in 2022.

Bell’s teammate Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +450 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin has won thrice at New Hampshire. He last won here in 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson follows Hamlin at +650 odds, Ryan Blaney at +700 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +750 odds in the top five most likely to win the Mobil 1 301.

Ad

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to claim his second win of the season. Logano sits 10th, two points behind the cut-off line in the championship standings.

Opening odds for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Ad
  1. Christopher Bell: +325
  2. Denny Hamlin: +450
  3. Kyle Larson: +650
  4. Ryan Blaney: +700
  5. Chase Briscoe: +750
  6. Joey Logano: +1000
  7. William Byron: +1200
  8. Chase Elliott: +1400
  9. Tyler Reddick: +1800
  10. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  11. Ross Chastain: +2500
  12. Chris Buescher: +2800
  13. Brad Keselowski: +2800
  14. Kyle Busch: +2800
  15. Austin Cindric: +4000
  16. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  17. Josh Berry: +4000
  18. Carson Hocevar: +5000
  19. Alex Bowman: +5000
  20. Ryan Preece: +5000
  21. Austin Dillon: +8000
  22. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  23. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  24. AJ Allmendinger: +10000
  25. Michael McDowell: +10000
  26. Erik Jones: +12500
  27. Noah Gragson: +12500
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
  29. Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
  30. Zane Smith: +20000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  32. Justin Haley: +25000
  33. Cole Custer: +30000
  34. Riley Herbst: +30000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Corey Ware: +50000
  37. Austin Hill: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications