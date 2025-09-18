NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Mobil 1 301 is the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.The 1.058-mile-long track features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway currently hosts the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 33rd edition of the Mobil 1 301.Heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite at +325 odds to win this year’s Mobil 1 301, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bell is the defending winner of the event and has also won here in 2022.Bell’s teammate Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +450 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin has won thrice at New Hampshire. He last won here in 2017.Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson follows Hamlin at +650 odds, Ryan Blaney at +700 odds, and Chase Briscoe at +750 odds in the top five most likely to win the Mobil 1 301.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to claim his second win of the season. Logano sits 10th, two points behind the cut-off line in the championship standings.Opening odds for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at the New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:Christopher Bell: +325Denny Hamlin: +450Kyle Larson: +650Ryan Blaney: +700Chase Briscoe: +750Joey Logano: +1000William Byron: +1200Chase Elliott: +1400Tyler Reddick: +1800Bubba Wallace: +2200Ross Chastain: +2500Chris Buescher: +2800Brad Keselowski: +2800Kyle Busch: +2800Austin Cindric: +4000Ty Gibbs: +4000Josh Berry: +4000Carson Hocevar: +5000Alex Bowman: +5000Ryan Preece: +5000Austin Dillon: +8000John Hunter Nemechek: +10000Daniel Suarez: +10000AJ Allmendinger: +10000Michael McDowell: +10000Erik Jones: +12500Noah Gragson: +12500Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000Shane van Gisbergen: +15000Zane Smith: +20000Todd Gilliland: +20000Justin Haley: +25000Cole Custer: +30000Riley Herbst: +30000Ty Dillon: +50000Corey Ware: +50000Austin Hill: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.