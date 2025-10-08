NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 is the 33rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the green flag will drop at 5:30 p.m. ET.The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch. Las Vegas currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots in the eighth edition of the South Point 400.Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson are favorites at +470 odds to win this year’s South Point 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson won this event in 2023.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin won the Las Vegas playoff race in 2021.Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +800 odds, William Byron at +800, Chase Briscoe at +1100, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top five most likely to win the South Point 400.Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, who won here in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1700 to win this weekend.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, has the sixth-highest odds at +1400. Logano sits eighth, 24 below the elimination line in the championship standings. Tyler Reddick is also tied with Logano at +1400 in the odds table.Opening odds for the 2025 South Point 400 at the Charlotte Motor SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Christopher Bell: +470Kyle Larson: +470Denny Hamlin: +600Ryan Blaney: +800William Byron: +800Chase Briscoe: +1100Chase Elliott: +1200Joey Logano: +1400Tyler Reddick: +1400Ross Chastain: +1800Bubba Wallace: +2200Alex Bowman: +2500Chris Buescher: +3000Josh Berry: +3000Brad Keselowski: +4500Kyle Busch: +4500Carson Hocevar: +5000Ty Gibbs: +5000Austin Cindric: +5500Ryan Preece: +7000Erik Jones: +7000Daniel Suarez: +10000AJ Allmendinger: +12500John Hunter Nemechek: +17500Zane Smith: +17500Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17500Austin Dillon: +17500Michael McDowell: +25000Noah Gragson: +25000Todd Gilliland: +30000Shane van Gisbergen: +30000Riley Herbst: +50000Ty Dillon: +50000Cody Ware: +50000JJ Yeley: +50000Cole Custer: +50000Katherine Legge: +50000Justin Haley: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.