NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:03 GMT
AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Getty Images)

The South Point 400 is the 33rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the green flag will drop at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch. Las Vegas currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots in the eighth edition of the South Point 400.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson are favorites at +470 odds to win this year’s South Point 400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson won this event in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin won the Las Vegas playoff race in 2021.

Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +800 odds, William Byron at +800, Chase Briscoe at +1100, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top five most likely to win the South Point 400.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, who won here in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1700 to win this weekend.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, has the sixth-highest odds at +1400. Logano sits eighth, 24 below the elimination line in the championship standings. Tyler Reddick is also tied with Logano at +1400 in the odds table.

Opening odds for the 2025 South Point 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Christopher Bell: +470
  2. Kyle Larson: +470
  3. Denny Hamlin: +600
  4. Ryan Blaney: +800
  5. William Byron: +800
  6. Chase Briscoe: +1100
  7. Chase Elliott: +1200
  8. Joey Logano: +1400
  9. Tyler Reddick: +1400
  10. Ross Chastain: +1800
  11. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  12. Alex Bowman: +2500
  13. Chris Buescher: +3000
  14. Josh Berry: +3000
  15. Brad Keselowski: +4500
  16. Kyle Busch: +4500
  17. Carson Hocevar: +5000
  18. Ty Gibbs: +5000
  19. Austin Cindric: +5500
  20. Ryan Preece: +7000
  21. Erik Jones: +7000
  22. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  23. AJ Allmendinger: +12500
  24. John Hunter Nemechek: +17500
  25. Zane Smith: +17500
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17500
  27. Austin Dillon: +17500
  28. Michael McDowell: +25000
  29. Noah Gragson: +25000
  30. Todd Gilliland: +30000
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  32. Riley Herbst: +50000
  33. Ty Dillon: +50000
  34. Cody Ware: +50000
  35. JJ Yeley: +50000
  36. Cole Custer: +50000
  37. Katherine Legge: +50000
  38. Justin Haley: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

