NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

The Great American Getaway 400 is the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.
The 2.5-mile-long oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn two, and six degrees of banking in turn three. The Pocono Raceway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Thirty-seven drivers have entered for as many spots in the 52nd edition of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.
Heading to the Pocono Raceway, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450 odds to win this year’s The Great American Getaway 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Hamlin is the most successful driver with five wins at Pocono.
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Blaney is the defending winner of the event.
Blaney is followed by Kyle Larson at +650, William Byron at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win The Great American Getaway 400.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2000 to clinch his second win of the season. Kyle Busch, who has three wins at the 2.5-mile-long oval track, has the 12th-highest odds at +2800.
Opening odds for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Pocono Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
- Denny Hamlin: +450
- Ryan Blaney: +600
- Kyle Larson: +650
- William Byron: +750
- Christopher Bell: +900
- Tyler Reddick: +1000
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Chris Buescher: +1800
- Ty Gibbs: +1800
- Brad Keselowski: +1800
- Ross Chastain: +2000
- Joey Logano: +2000
- Bubba Wallace: +2200
- Carson Hocevar: +2500
- Kyle Busch: +2800
- Chase Briscoe: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +3300
- Josh Berry: +4000
- Erik Jones: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +4500
- Austin Cindric: +5000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +6000
- Daniel Suarez: +6600
- Zane Smith: +8000
- AJ Allmendinger: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
- Noah Gragson: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +25000
- Justin Haley: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +40000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
- Cody Ware: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
