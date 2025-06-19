NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

The Great American Getaway 400 is the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.5-mile-long oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn two, and six degrees of banking in turn three. The Pocono Raceway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Thirty-seven drivers have entered for as many spots in the 52nd edition of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450 odds to win this year’s The Great American Getaway 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Hamlin is the most successful driver with five wins at Pocono.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Blaney is the defending winner of the event.

Blaney is followed by Kyle Larson at +650, William Byron at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win The Great American Getaway 400.

Expand Tweet

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2000 to clinch his second win of the season. Kyle Busch, who has three wins at the 2.5-mile-long oval track, has the 12th-highest odds at +2800.

Opening odds for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Pocono Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Denny Hamlin: +450 Ryan Blaney: +600 Kyle Larson: +650 William Byron: +750 Christopher Bell: +900 Tyler Reddick: +1000 Chase Elliott: +1400 Chris Buescher: +1800 Ty Gibbs: +1800 Brad Keselowski: +1800 Ross Chastain: +2000 Joey Logano: +2000 Bubba Wallace: +2200 Carson Hocevar: +2500 Kyle Busch: +2800 Chase Briscoe: +2800 Alex Bowman: +3300 Josh Berry: +4000 Erik Jones: +4000 Ryan Preece: +4500 Austin Cindric: +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +6000 Daniel Suarez: +6600 Zane Smith: +8000 AJ Allmendinger: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Shane van Gisbergen: +15000 Noah Gragson: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Justin Haley: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Riley Herbst: +40000 Ty Dillon: +50000 Cody Ware: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.