NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 19, 2025 17:49 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The Great American Getaway 400 is the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.5-mile-long oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn two, and six degrees of banking in turn three. The Pocono Raceway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered for as many spots in the 52nd edition of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450 odds to win this year’s The Great American Getaway 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Hamlin is the most successful driver with five wins at Pocono.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Blaney is the defending winner of the event.

Blaney is followed by Kyle Larson at +650, William Byron at +750, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win The Great American Getaway 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2000 to clinch his second win of the season. Kyle Busch, who has three wins at the 2.5-mile-long oval track, has the 12th-highest odds at +2800.

Opening odds for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Pocono Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Denny Hamlin: +450
  2. Ryan Blaney: +600
  3. Kyle Larson: +650
  4. William Byron: +750
  5. Christopher Bell: +900
  6. Tyler Reddick: +1000
  7. Chase Elliott: +1400
  8. Chris Buescher: +1800
  9. Ty Gibbs: +1800
  10. Brad Keselowski: +1800
  11. Ross Chastain: +2000
  12. Joey Logano: +2000
  13. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  14. Carson Hocevar: +2500
  15. Kyle Busch: +2800
  16. Chase Briscoe: +2800
  17. Alex Bowman: +3300
  18. Josh Berry: +4000
  19. Erik Jones: +4000
  20. Ryan Preece: +4500
  21. Austin Cindric: +5000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +6000
  23. Daniel Suarez: +6600
  24. Zane Smith: +8000
  25. AJ Allmendinger: +10000
  26. Michael McDowell: +10000
  27. Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
  28. Noah Gragson: +20000
  29. Austin Dillon: +20000
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  32. Justin Haley: +30000
  33. Cole Custer: +30000
  34. Riley Herbst: +40000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +100000
  37. Brennan Poole: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
