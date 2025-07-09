NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 1.99-mile-long road course features 12 turns. The Sonoma Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Series.

Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 36th edition of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma.

Heading to the Sonoma Raceway, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odds table, at +130 odds to win this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG is coming this weekend after winning last Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +550 to win this weekend’s race. Larson is the defending winner of the Sonoma race and has won here two times.

Larson is followed by Ty Gibbs at +1100, Michael McDowell at +1100, William Byron at +1200, Chris Buescher at +1400, Chase Elliott at +1400, Tyler Reddick at +1400, and Christopher Bell at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the 10th-highest odds at +4500 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Sonoma Raceway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: +130
  2. Kyle Larson: +550
  3. Ty Gibbs: +1100
  4. Michael McDowell: +1100
  5. William Byron: +1200
  6. Chris Buescher: +1400
  7. Chase Elliott: +1400
  8. Tyler Reddick: +1400
  9. Christopher Bell: +1400
  10. AJ Allmendinger: +1800
  11. Ross Chastain: +2200
  12. Kyle Busch: +2200
  13. Ryan Blaney: +2500
  14. Chase Briscoe: +2800
  15. Alex Bowman: +2800
  16. Joey Logano: +4500
  17. Daniel Suarez: +4500
  18. Carson Hocevar: +5500
  19. Denny Hamlin: +6500
  20. Austin Cindric: +8000
  21. Ryan Preece: +8000
  22. Brad Keselowski: +10000
  23. Bubba Wallace: +13000
  24. John Hunter Nemechek: +13000
  25. Todd Gilliland: +17000
  26. Zane Smith: +20000
  27. Noah Gragson: +20000
  28. Justin Haley: +25000
  29. Erik Jones: +25000
  30. Cole Custer: +25000
  31. Austin Dillon: +30000
  32. Ty Dillon: +40000
  33. Riley Herbst: +40000
  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +40000
  35. Josh Berry: +40000
  36. Katherine Legge: +40000
  37. Cody Ware: +40000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 110-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

