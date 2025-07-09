NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The 1.99-mile-long road course features 12 turns. The Sonoma Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Series.
Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 36th edition of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma.
Heading to the Sonoma Raceway, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odds table, at +130 odds to win this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG is coming this weekend after winning last Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.
Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +550 to win this weekend’s race. Larson is the defending winner of the Sonoma race and has won here two times.
Larson is followed by Ty Gibbs at +1100, Michael McDowell at +1100, William Byron at +1200, Chris Buescher at +1400, Chase Elliott at +1400, Tyler Reddick at +1400, and Christopher Bell at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the 10th-highest odds at +4500 to claim his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Sonoma Raceway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Shane van Gisbergen: +130
- Kyle Larson: +550
- Ty Gibbs: +1100
- Michael McDowell: +1100
- William Byron: +1200
- Chris Buescher: +1400
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Tyler Reddick: +1400
- Christopher Bell: +1400
- AJ Allmendinger: +1800
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Ryan Blaney: +2500
- Chase Briscoe: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +2800
- Joey Logano: +4500
- Daniel Suarez: +4500
- Carson Hocevar: +5500
- Denny Hamlin: +6500
- Austin Cindric: +8000
- Ryan Preece: +8000
- Brad Keselowski: +10000
- Bubba Wallace: +13000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +13000
- Todd Gilliland: +17000
- Zane Smith: +20000
- Noah Gragson: +20000
- Justin Haley: +25000
- Erik Jones: +25000
- Cole Custer: +25000
- Austin Dillon: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +40000
- Riley Herbst: +40000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +40000
- Josh Berry: +40000
- Katherine Legge: +40000
- Cody Ware: +40000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 110-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.