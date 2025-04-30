  • home icon
NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Würth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The Texas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson and William Byron are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Würth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larsona and Byron have won this event in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2022.

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Denny Hamlin at +800, Ryan Blaney at +900, and Chase Briscoe at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Würth 400.

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, has the eighth-highest odds at +2000 odds to win second consecutive Cup Series race at Texas this weekend.

Opening odds for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

  1. Kyle Larson: +500
  2. William Byron: +500
  3. Tyler Reddick: +700
  4. Christopher Bell: +800
  5. Denny Hamlin: +800
  6. Ryan Blaney: +900
  7. Chase Briscoe: +1400
  8. Joey Logano: +1600
  9. Bubba Wallace: +1800
  10. Kyle Busch: +1800
  11. Chase Elliott: +2000
  12. Alex Bowman: +2200
  13. Chris Buescher: +2500
  14. Ty Gibbs: +2500
  15. Josh Berry: +2800
  16. Ross Chastain: +2800
  17. Brad Keselowski: +2800
  18. Daniel Suarez: +4000
  19. Carson Hocevar: +6600
  20. Austin Cindric: +8000
  21. Ryan Preece: +8000
  22. Noah Gragson: +8000
  23. Erik Jones: +8000
  24. AJ Allmendinger: +10000
  25. Michael McDowell: +10000
  26. Austin Dillon: +10000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
  28. Zane Smith: +15000
  29. Justin Haley: +20000
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  32. Jesse Love: +20000
  33. Riley Herbst: +25000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  35. Ty Dillon: +30000
  36. Cole Custer: +30000
  37. Cody Ware: +30000
  38. Chad Finchum: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Texas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
