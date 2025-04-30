NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Würth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The Texas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.
Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson and William Byron are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Würth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larsona and Byron have won this event in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2022.
They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Denny Hamlin at +800, Ryan Blaney at +900, and Chase Briscoe at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Würth 400.
Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, has the eighth-highest odds at +2000 odds to win second consecutive Cup Series race at Texas this weekend.
Opening odds for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.
- Kyle Larson: +500
- William Byron: +500
- Tyler Reddick: +700
- Christopher Bell: +800
- Denny Hamlin: +800
- Ryan Blaney: +900
- Chase Briscoe: +1400
- Joey Logano: +1600
- Bubba Wallace: +1800
- Kyle Busch: +1800
- Chase Elliott: +2000
- Alex Bowman: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Ty Gibbs: +2500
- Josh Berry: +2800
- Ross Chastain: +2800
- Brad Keselowski: +2800
- Daniel Suarez: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +6600
- Austin Cindric: +8000
- Ryan Preece: +8000
- Noah Gragson: +8000
- Erik Jones: +8000
- AJ Allmendinger: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- Austin Dillon: +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
- Zane Smith: +15000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Jesse Love: +20000
- Riley Herbst: +25000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Cody Ware: +30000
- Chad Finchum: +30000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Texas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
