NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Würth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The Texas track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Ad

Trending

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson and William Byron are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Würth 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larsona and Byron have won this event in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2022.

Ad

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Denny Hamlin at +800, Ryan Blaney at +900, and Chase Briscoe at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Würth 400.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Elliott, the defending winner of the event, has the eighth-highest odds at +2000 odds to win second consecutive Cup Series race at Texas this weekend.

Opening odds for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson: +500 William Byron: +500 Tyler Reddick: +700 Christopher Bell: +800 Denny Hamlin: +800 Ryan Blaney: +900 Chase Briscoe: +1400 Joey Logano: +1600 Bubba Wallace: +1800 Kyle Busch: +1800 Chase Elliott: +2000 Alex Bowman: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2500 Ty Gibbs: +2500 Josh Berry: +2800 Ross Chastain: +2800 Brad Keselowski: +2800 Daniel Suarez: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +6600 Austin Cindric: +8000 Ryan Preece: +8000 Noah Gragson: +8000 Erik Jones: +8000 AJ Allmendinger: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Austin Dillon: +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000 Zane Smith: +15000 Justin Haley: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Jesse Love: +20000 Riley Herbst: +25000 Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 Ty Dillon: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Cody Ware: +30000 Chad Finchum: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Texas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.