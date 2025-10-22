NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity 500 is the 35th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.The 0.526-mile-long track features 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. Martinsville currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 77th edition of the Xfinity 500.Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +380 odds to win this year’s Xfinity 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Blaney has won three events two consecutive times and will look to make it three in a row. He sits seventh, 47 points below the elimination line in the championship standings.Three drivers, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson, tied for the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Bell won this event in 2022.They are followed by Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +750, and the defending series champion Joey Logano at +800 in the top five most likely to win the Xfinity 500.Last week's winner, Chase Briscoe, has the sixth-highest odds at +1900 to win his fourth consecutive Martinsville fall race.Opening odds for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville SpeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Ryan Blaney: +380Denny Hamlin: +600Christopher Bell: +600Kyle Larson: +600Chase Elliott: +650William Byron: +750Joey Logano: +800Chase Briscoe: +1900Bubba Wallace: +3300Josh Berry: +3500Ross Chastain: +4000Alex Bowman: +4500Ty Gibbs: +5000Brad Keselowski: +5500Tyler Reddick: +6500Austin Cindric: +8000Ryan Preece: +8000Carson Hocevar: +8000Chris Buescher: +8000Kyle Busch: +8000Austin Dillon: +17500Todd Gilliland: +25000Daniel Suarez: +25000Noah Gragson: +25000AJ Allmendinger: +25000Erik Jones: +30000Michael McDowell: +30000Zane Smith: +30000Casey Mears: +50000Shane van Gisbergen: +50000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000Cole Custer: +50000John Hunter Nemechek: +50000Riley Herbst: +50000Cody Ware: +50000Justin Haley: +50000The live telecast of Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.