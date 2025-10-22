NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The Xfinity 500 is the 35th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 0.526-mile-long track features 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. Martinsville currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots in the 77th edition of the Xfinity 500.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +380 odds to win this year’s Xfinity 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Blaney has won three events two consecutive times and will look to make it three in a row. He sits seventh, 47 points below the elimination line in the championship standings.

Three drivers, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson, tied for the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Bell won this event in 2022.

They are followed by Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +750, and the defending series champion Joey Logano at +800 in the top five most likely to win the Xfinity 500.

Last week's winner, Chase Briscoe, has the sixth-highest odds at +1900 to win his fourth consecutive Martinsville fall race.

Opening odds for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +380
  2. Denny Hamlin: +600
  3. Christopher Bell: +600
  4. Kyle Larson: +600
  5. Chase Elliott: +650
  6. William Byron: +750
  7. Joey Logano: +800
  8. Chase Briscoe: +1900
  9. Bubba Wallace: +3300
  10. Josh Berry: +3500
  11. Ross Chastain: +4000
  12. Alex Bowman: +4500
  13. Ty Gibbs: +5000
  14. Brad Keselowski: +5500
  15. Tyler Reddick: +6500
  16. Austin Cindric: +8000
  17. Ryan Preece: +8000
  18. Carson Hocevar: +8000
  19. Chris Buescher: +8000
  20. Kyle Busch: +8000
  21. Austin Dillon: +17500
  22. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  23. Daniel Suarez: +25000
  24. Noah Gragson: +25000
  25. AJ Allmendinger: +25000
  26. Erik Jones: +30000
  27. Michael McDowell: +30000
  28. Zane Smith: +30000
  29. Casey Mears: +50000
  30. Shane van Gisbergen: +50000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000
  32. Cole Custer: +50000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
  34. Riley Herbst: +50000
  35. Cody Ware: +50000
  36. Justin Haley: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
