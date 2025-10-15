  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:03 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The YellaWood 500 is the 34th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.66-mile-long track features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Talladega currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 57th edition of the YellaWood 500.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the favorite at +1100 odds to win this year’s YellaWood 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Logano won this event previously in 2015 and 2016. He sits seventh, 24 below the elimination line in the championship standings.

Four drivers, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, tied for the second-highest odds at +1200 to win this weekend’s race. Blaney won this event two times, Elliott won here in 2022, and Cindric won the season’s first trip at the Dega in April.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at +1500, Kyle Busch at +1500, Brad Keselowski at +1600, Denny Hamlin at +1900, and Alex Bowman at +1900 in the top five most likely to win the YellaWood 500.

The defending winner of the event, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has the sixth-highest odds at +2200 to win his second consecutive Talladega fall race.

Opening odds for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

  1. Joey Logano: +1100
  2. Ryan Blaney: +1200
  3. Austin Cindric: +1200
  4. William Byron: +1200
  5. Chase Elliott: +1200
  6. Kyle Larson: +1500
  7. Kyle Busch: +1500
  8. Brad Keselowski: +1600
  9. Denny Hamlin: +1900
  10. Alex Bowman: +1900
  11. Ryan Preece: +2200
  12. Christopher Bell: +2200
  13. Chris Buescher: +2200
  14. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2200
  16. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  17. Tyler Reddick: +2500
  18. Justin Haley: +2700
  19. Todd Gilliland: +2700
  20. Ross Chastain: +2700
  21. Carson Hocevar: +2700
  22. Daniel Suarez: +2700
  23. Michael McDowell: +3300
  24. Ty Gibbs: +3500
  25. Josh Berry: +3500
  26. Erik Jones: +4000
  27. Austin Dillon: +4000
  28. Noah Gragson: +4000
  29. Zane Smith: +4000
  30. AJ Allmendinger: +5500
  31. Ty Dillon: +5500
  32. Cole Custer: +5500
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +6000
  34. Riley Herbst: +6500
  35. Shane van Gisbergen: +6500
  36. Austin Hill: +10000
  37. Casey Mears: +10000
  38. Anthony Alfredo: +10000
  39. Cody Ware: +10000
  40. B.J. McLeod: +10000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 188-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

