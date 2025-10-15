NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The YellaWood 500 is the 34th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.The 2.66-mile-long track features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Talladega currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered for 40 spots in the 57th edition of the YellaWood 500.Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the favorite at +1100 odds to win this year’s YellaWood 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Logano won this event previously in 2015 and 2016. He sits seventh, 24 below the elimination line in the championship standings.Four drivers, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, tied for the second-highest odds at +1200 to win this weekend’s race. Blaney won this event two times, Elliott won here in 2022, and Cindric won the season’s first trip at the Dega in April.They are followed by Kyle Larson at +1500, Kyle Busch at +1500, Brad Keselowski at +1600, Denny Hamlin at +1900, and Alex Bowman at +1900 in the top five most likely to win the YellaWood 500.The defending winner of the event, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has the sixth-highest odds at +2200 to win his second consecutive Talladega fall race.Opening odds for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega SuperspeedwayHere’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:Joey Logano: +1100Ryan Blaney: +1200Austin Cindric: +1200William Byron: +1200Chase Elliott: +1200Kyle Larson: +1500Kyle Busch: +1500Brad Keselowski: +1600Denny Hamlin: +1900Alex Bowman: +1900Ryan Preece: +2200Christopher Bell: +2200Chris Buescher: +2200Bubba Wallace: +2200Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2200Chase Briscoe: +2500Tyler Reddick: +2500Justin Haley: +2700Todd Gilliland: +2700Ross Chastain: +2700Carson Hocevar: +2700Daniel Suarez: +2700Michael McDowell: +3300Ty Gibbs: +3500Josh Berry: +3500Erik Jones: +4000Austin Dillon: +4000Noah Gragson: +4000Zane Smith: +4000AJ Allmendinger: +5500Ty Dillon: +5500Cole Custer: +5500John Hunter Nemechek: +6000Riley Herbst: +6500Shane van Gisbergen: +6500Austin Hill: +10000Casey Mears: +10000Anthony Alfredo: +10000Cody Ware: +10000B.J. McLeod: +10000The live telecast of Sunday’s 188-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.