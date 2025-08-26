NASCAR 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Portland, Oregon, for the Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Daytona.The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the season’s 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 30, at the Portland International Raceway. The 147-mile Darlington event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Darlington event will be contested over 75 laps at the 1.967-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147 hosted by Portland International Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots, including seven open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Portland International Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Alex Labbe, Will Brown, Garrett Smithley, Green Light Racing, Jack Perkins, Alon Day, Joey Hand, Austin Green, Takuma Koga, Vicente Salas, and Josh Williams.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington Xfinity playoff race.Shane van Gisbergen won last year’s Pacific Office Automation 147 and finished with a total time of two hours, seven minutes, and 25 seconds.2025 NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#1 - Carson Kvapil (R)#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#07 - Alex Labbé#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye (R)#11 - Will Brown#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes (R)#18 - William Sawalich (R)#19 - Jack Perkins#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Alon Day#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson (R)#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Joey Hand#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - Takuma Koga#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Vicente Salas#48 - Nick Sanchez (R)#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - TBA#54 - Taylor Gray (R)#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch (R)#91 - Josh Williams#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFrom August 29, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Portland International Raceway on CW.