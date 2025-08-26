  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2025 18:52 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland (Source: Imagn)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Portland, Oregon, for the Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Daytona.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is the season’s 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 30, at the Portland International Raceway. The 147-mile Darlington event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Darlington event will be contested over 75 laps at the 1.967-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147 hosted by Portland International Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 37 spots, including seven open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Portland International Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Alex Labbe, Will Brown, Garrett Smithley, Green Light Racing, Jack Perkins, Alon Day, Joey Hand, Austin Green, Takuma Koga, Vicente Salas, and Josh Williams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington Xfinity playoff race.

Shane van Gisbergen won last year’s Pacific Office Automation 147 and finished with a total time of two hours, seven minutes, and 25 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #07 - Alex Labbé
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  9. #11 - Will Brown
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  12. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  13. #19 - Jack Perkins
  14. #20 - Brandon Jones
  15. #21 - Austin Hill
  16. #24 - Alon Day
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Joey Hand
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Austin Green
  23. #35 - Takuma Koga
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Vicente Salas
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - TBA
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  36. #91 - Josh Williams
  37. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

From August 29, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Portland International Raceway on CW.

