NASCAR 2025 Playoffs: Who qualified for the Round of 12 after Christopher Bell’s win at Bristol?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season added a new chapter on Saturday, September 13. This year’s Cup Series playoff grid has gone from 16 to 12 drivers with the end of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the latest playoff driver to lock his berth in the Round of 12. Bell grabbed the lead late in the race and held off the charge of Brad Keselowski on the final lap at the 0.533-mile short track. He led the final four laps on the fresh right-side tires after a pit stop on Lap 491 of 500.The opening round of the 2025 NASCAR playoff was swept by Joe Gibbs Racing. In the first two playoff races, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, respectively.Four drivers saw their NASCAR playoff campaign end in the 500-lap race at Bristol, leaving 12 drivers to advance into the next round of playoffs.Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon failed to make the Round of 12. Xfinity Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen and Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry were the other two drivers who also fell out.NASCAR Cup Series updated playoff grid: 12 drivers who qualified for the Round of 12With 12 drivers now remaining to fight for the 2025 Cup Series championship, veteran Denny Hamlin has grabbed the top spot to begin the next round of playoffs. Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick enter the next playoff round as the four drivers below the cut-off line.Take a look at the 12 remaining drivers battling for the 2025 Cup Series championship:Driver – Points#11 - Denny Hamlin - 3,034#5 - Kyle Larson - 3,032 (–2)#24 - William Byron - 3,032 (–2)#20 - Christopher Bell - 3,028 (–6)#12 - Ryan Blaney - 3,027 (–7)#19 - Chase Briscoe - 3,018 (–16)#9 - Chase Elliott - 3,013 (–21)#23 - Bubba Wallace - 3,009 (–25)#2 - Austin Cindric - 3,008 (–26)#1 - Ross Chastain - 3,007 (–27)#22 - Joey Logano - 3,007 (–27)#45 - Tyler Reddick - 3,006 (–28)The NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12. The action will go live at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 29.