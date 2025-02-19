NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 19, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
2025 Ambetter Health 400 to Atlanta Motor Speedway(Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 marks the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 23, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

Ad

The Atlanta D-shaped oval racetrack comprises 28 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400 at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odd table, at +800 odds to win this year’s Ambetter Health 400, according to Sportscasting.com.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and Blaney’s teammate, Joey Logano, stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race. Logano has won this event in 2023.

Ad

They are followed by Kyle Busch at +1100, Austin Cindric at +1100, NASCAR Cook Out Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, William Byron at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1600, and Denny Hamlin at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win Ambetter Health 400.

Ad

Last year’s Ambetter Health 400 winner, Daniel Suarez, the driver of the #99 Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing car, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +800
  2. Joey Logano: +900
  3. Kyle Busch: +1100
  4. Austin Cindric: +1100
  5. Chase Elliott: +1200
  6. William Byron: +1200
  7. Brad Keselowski: +1600
  8. Denny Hamlin: +1600
  9. Kyle Larson: +1800
  10. Ross Chastain: +2000
  11. Christopher Bell: +2000
  12. Daniel Suarez: +2000
  13. Alex Bowman: +2000
  14. Chris Buescher: +2200
  15. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  16. Tyler Reddick: +2500
  17. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  18. Ty Gibbs: +2800
  19. Todd Gilliland: +4000
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000
  21. Michael McDowell: +4000
  22. Ryan Preece: +4000
  23. Erik Jones: +4000
  24. Justin Haley: +5000
  25. Josh Berry: +5000
  26. AJ Allmendinger: +5000
  27. Austin Dillon: +6600
  28. Noah Gragson: +6600
  29. Cole Custer: +6600
  30. Riley Herbst: +6600
  31. Corey LaJoie: +6600
  32. Ty Dillon: +8000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  35. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  36. Zane Smith: +10000
  37. Cody Ware: +25000
  38. JJ Yeley: +30000
  39. B.J. McLeod: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी