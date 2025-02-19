NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 marks the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 23, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The Atlanta D-shaped oval racetrack comprises 28 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400 at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.
Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odd table, at +800 odds to win this year’s Ambetter Health 400, according to Sportscasting.com.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and Blaney’s teammate, Joey Logano, stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race. Logano has won this event in 2023.
They are followed by Kyle Busch at +1100, Austin Cindric at +1100, NASCAR Cook Out Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, William Byron at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1600, and Denny Hamlin at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win Ambetter Health 400.
Last year’s Ambetter Health 400 winner, Daniel Suarez, the driver of the #99 Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing car, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- Ryan Blaney: +800
- Joey Logano: +900
- Kyle Busch: +1100
- Austin Cindric: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1200
- William Byron: +1200
- Brad Keselowski: +1600
- Denny Hamlin: +1600
- Kyle Larson: +1800
- Ross Chastain: +2000
- Christopher Bell: +2000
- Daniel Suarez: +2000
- Alex Bowman: +2000
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +2200
- Tyler Reddick: +2500
- Chase Briscoe: +2500
- Ty Gibbs: +2800
- Todd Gilliland: +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000
- Michael McDowell: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +4000
- Erik Jones: +4000
- Justin Haley: +5000
- Josh Berry: +5000
- AJ Allmendinger: +5000
- Austin Dillon: +6600
- Noah Gragson: +6600
- Cole Custer: +6600
- Riley Herbst: +6600
- Corey LaJoie: +6600
- Ty Dillon: +8000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Zane Smith: +10000
- Cody Ware: +25000
- JJ Yeley: +30000
- B.J. McLeod: +30000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.
