NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 marks the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 23, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The Atlanta D-shaped oval racetrack comprises 28 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400 at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odd table, at +800 odds to win this year’s Ambetter Health 400, according to Sportscasting.com.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and Blaney’s teammate, Joey Logano, stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race. Logano has won this event in 2023.

They are followed by Kyle Busch at +1100, Austin Cindric at +1100, NASCAR Cook Out Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, William Byron at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1600, and Denny Hamlin at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win Ambetter Health 400.

Last year’s Ambetter Health 400 winner, Daniel Suarez, the driver of the #99 Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing car, has the seventh-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Ryan Blaney: +800 Joey Logano: +900 Kyle Busch: +1100 Austin Cindric: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1200 William Byron: +1200 Brad Keselowski: +1600 Denny Hamlin: +1600 Kyle Larson: +1800 Ross Chastain: +2000 Christopher Bell: +2000 Daniel Suarez: +2000 Alex Bowman: +2000 Chris Buescher: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +2200 Tyler Reddick: +2500 Chase Briscoe: +2500 Ty Gibbs: +2800 Todd Gilliland: +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000 Michael McDowell: +4000 Ryan Preece: +4000 Erik Jones: +4000 Justin Haley: +5000 Josh Berry: +5000 AJ Allmendinger: +5000 Austin Dillon: +6600 Noah Gragson: +6600 Cole Custer: +6600 Riley Herbst: +6600 Corey LaJoie: +6600 Ty Dillon: +8000 John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Zane Smith: +10000 Cody Ware: +25000 JJ Yeley: +30000 B.J. McLeod: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

