NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially set to begin with the prestigious Daytona 500 this weekend. NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.

The Daytona tri-oval track comprises 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees of banking in the tri-oval, and three degrees of banking in the back straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Forty-five drivers have entered 40 spots for the 67th annual Daytona 500 at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odd table, at +1000 odds to win this year’s Daytona 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin stand in second place in the odds table at +1100 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is a three-time winner of the event.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +1200, 2025 NASCAR Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1400, and Todd Gilliland at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win “The Great American Race.”.

Last year’s Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.

Kyle Larson: +1000 Kyle Busch: +1100 Denny Hamlin: +1100 Ryan Blaney: +1200 Joey Logano: +1200 Chase Elliott: +1200 Brad Keselowski: +1400 Todd Gilliland: +1600 Ryan Preece: +2000 William Byron: +2000 Christopher Bell: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2200 Tyler Reddick: +2500 Josh Berry: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +2500 Austin Cindric: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2500 Ross Chastain: +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3000 Michael McDowell: +3000 Chase Briscoe: +3000 Ty Gibbs: +3500 Justin Allgaier: +3500 Daniel Suarez: +4000 Noah Gragson: +4500 Austin Dillon: +4500 Martin Truex Jr.: +5000 Justin Haley: +5500 Erik Jones: +5500 Carson Hocevar: +5500 AJ Allmendinger: +5500 Ty Dillon: +6500 Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500 John Hunter Nemechek: +6500 Cole Custer: +6500 Riley Herbst: +6500 Helio Castroneves: +6500 Zane Smith: +7000 Corey LaJoie: +8000 Chandler Smith: +8000 Cody Ware: +10000 Jimmie Johnson: +10000 Anthony Alfredo: +10000 BJ McLeod: +10000 JJ Yeley: +10000

The live telecast of Sunday’s "The Great American Race" can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

