NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially set to begin with the prestigious Daytona 500 this weekend. NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.
The Daytona tri-oval track comprises 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees of banking in the tri-oval, and three degrees of banking in the back straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.
Forty-five drivers have entered 40 spots for the 67th annual Daytona 500 at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.
Heading to Daytona International Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odd table, at +1000 odds to win this year’s Daytona 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin stand in second place in the odds table at +1100 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is a three-time winner of the event.
They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +1200, 2025 NASCAR Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1400, and Todd Gilliland at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win “The Great American Race.”.
Last year’s Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 45 drivers competing on Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +1000
- Kyle Busch: +1100
- Denny Hamlin: +1100
- Ryan Blaney: +1200
- Joey Logano: +1200
- Chase Elliott: +1200
- Brad Keselowski: +1400
- Todd Gilliland: +1600
- Ryan Preece: +2000
- William Byron: +2000
- Christopher Bell: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Tyler Reddick: +2500
- Josh Berry: +2500
- Bubba Wallace: +2500
- Austin Cindric: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2500
- Ross Chastain: +2500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3000
- Michael McDowell: +3000
- Chase Briscoe: +3000
- Ty Gibbs: +3500
- Justin Allgaier: +3500
- Daniel Suarez: +4000
- Noah Gragson: +4500
- Austin Dillon: +4500
- Martin Truex Jr.: +5000
- Justin Haley: +5500
- Erik Jones: +5500
- Carson Hocevar: +5500
- AJ Allmendinger: +5500
- Ty Dillon: +6500
- Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500
- John Hunter Nemechek: +6500
- Cole Custer: +6500
- Riley Herbst: +6500
- Helio Castroneves: +6500
- Zane Smith: +7000
- Corey LaJoie: +8000
- Chandler Smith: +8000
- Cody Ware: +10000
- Jimmie Johnson: +10000
- Anthony Alfredo: +10000
- BJ McLeod: +10000
- JJ Yeley: +10000
The live telecast of Sunday’s "The Great American Race" can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.
Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"