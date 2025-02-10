  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Daytona 500
  • NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 10, 2025 22:25 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

The action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially set to begin with the prestigious Daytona 500 this weekend. NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.

The Daytona tri-oval track comprises 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees of banking in the tri-oval, and three degrees of banking in the back straightaway. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

also-read-trending Trending

Forty-five drivers have entered 40 spots for the 67th annual Daytona 500 at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odd table, at +1000 odds to win this year’s Daytona 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin stand in second place in the odds table at +1100 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is a three-time winner of the event.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +1200, 2025 NASCAR Clash winner Chase Elliott at +1200, Brad Keselowski at +1400, and Todd Gilliland at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win “The Great American Race.”.

Last year’s Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

William Byron (24) leads driver Ross Chastain (1) at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn
William Byron (24) leads driver Ross Chastain (1) at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the odds for all 45 drivers competing on Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +1000
  2. Kyle Busch: +1100
  3. Denny Hamlin: +1100
  4. Ryan Blaney: +1200
  5. Joey Logano: +1200
  6. Chase Elliott: +1200
  7. Brad Keselowski: +1400
  8. Todd Gilliland: +1600
  9. Ryan Preece: +2000
  10. William Byron: +2000
  11. Christopher Bell: +2200
  12. Chris Buescher: +2200
  13. Tyler Reddick: +2500
  14. Josh Berry: +2500
  15. Bubba Wallace: +2500
  16. Austin Cindric: +2500
  17. Alex Bowman: +2500
  18. Ross Chastain: +2500
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3000
  20. Michael McDowell: +3000
  21. Chase Briscoe: +3000
  22. Ty Gibbs: +3500
  23. Justin Allgaier: +3500
  24. Daniel Suarez: +4000
  25. Noah Gragson: +4500
  26. Austin Dillon: +4500
  27. Martin Truex Jr.: +5000
  28. Justin Haley: +5500
  29. Erik Jones: +5500
  30. Carson Hocevar: +5500
  31. AJ Allmendinger: +5500
  32. Ty Dillon: +6500
  33. Shane Van Gisbergen: +6500
  34. John Hunter Nemechek: +6500
  35. Cole Custer: +6500
  36. Riley Herbst: +6500
  37. Helio Castroneves: +6500
  38. Zane Smith: +7000
  39. Corey LaJoie: +8000
  40. Chandler Smith: +8000
  41. Cody Ware: +10000
  42. Jimmie Johnson: +10000
  43. Anthony Alfredo: +10000
  44. BJ McLeod: +10000
  45. JJ Yeley: +10000

The live telecast of Sunday’s "The Great American Race" can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी