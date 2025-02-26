NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 26, 2025 19:46 GMT
NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 2, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 2.356-mile-long road course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, FIA World Endurance Championship, and GT World Challenge America.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Heading to Circuit of the Americas, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odd table, at +500 odds to win this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his Cup debut in 2023.

NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch, who is making his Cup Series debut, stands in second place in the odds table at +550 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick at +700, the defending winner of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix William Byron at +750, and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson at +900 in the top five highest odds to win EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The inaugural COTA winner, Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, has the sixth-highest odds at +1100 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: +500
  2. Connor Zilisch: +550
  3. Tyler Reddick: +700
  4. William Byron: +750
  5. Kyle Larson: +900
  6. Christopher Bell: +1100
  7. Chase Elliott: +1100
  8. AJ Allmendinger: +1200
  9. Ross Chastain: +1400
  10. Ty Gibbs: +1800
  11. Alex Bowman: +2000
  12. Kyle Busch: +2200
  13. Daniel Suarez: +2500
  14. Chris Buescher: +2500
  15. Denny Hamlin: +3000
  16. Chase Briscoe: +3000
  17. Ryan Blaney: +3000
  18. Michael McDowell: +3500
  19. Joey Logano: +3500
  20. Austin Cindric: +3500
  21. Carson Hocevar: +8000
  22. Cole Custer: +10000
  23. Bubba Wallace: +10000
  24. Brad Keselowski: +10000
  25. Zane Smith: +10000
  26. Todd Gilliland: +13000
  27. Justin Haley: +15000
  28. Noah Gragson: +20000
  29. Josh Berry: +20000
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  31. Austin Dillon: +20000
  32. Riley Herbst: +25000
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
  34. Erik Jones: +25000
  35. Ty Dillon: +25000
  36. Ryan Preece: +25000
  37. Cody Ware: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 232-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

More from Sportskeeda
