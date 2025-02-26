NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 2, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 2.356-mile-long road course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, FIA World Endurance Championship, and GT World Challenge America.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Heading to Circuit of the Americas, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odd table, at +500 odds to win this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his Cup debut in 2023.

NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch, who is making his Cup Series debut, stands in second place in the odds table at +550 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick at +700, the defending winner of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix William Byron at +750, and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson at +900 in the top five highest odds to win EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The inaugural COTA winner, Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, has the sixth-highest odds at +1100 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:

Shane van Gisbergen: +500 Connor Zilisch: +550 Tyler Reddick: +700 William Byron: +750 Kyle Larson: +900 Christopher Bell: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1100 AJ Allmendinger: +1200 Ross Chastain: +1400 Ty Gibbs: +1800 Alex Bowman: +2000 Kyle Busch: +2200 Daniel Suarez: +2500 Chris Buescher: +2500 Denny Hamlin: +3000 Chase Briscoe: +3000 Ryan Blaney: +3000 Michael McDowell: +3500 Joey Logano: +3500 Austin Cindric: +3500 Carson Hocevar: +8000 Cole Custer: +10000 Bubba Wallace: +10000 Brad Keselowski: +10000 Zane Smith: +10000 Todd Gilliland: +13000 Justin Haley: +15000 Noah Gragson: +20000 Josh Berry: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 Riley Herbst: +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 Erik Jones: +25000 Ty Dillon: +25000 Ryan Preece: +25000 Cody Ware: +30000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 232-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

