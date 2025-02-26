NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 2, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The 2.356-mile-long road course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, F1, Grand Prix motorcycle racing, FIA World Endurance Championship, and GT World Challenge America.
Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 2.356-mile-long road course.
Heading to Circuit of the Americas, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odd table, at +500 odds to win this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his Cup debut in 2023.
NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch, who is making his Cup Series debut, stands in second place in the odds table at +550 to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by 2023 COTA winner Tyler Reddick at +700, the defending winner of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix William Byron at +750, and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson at +900 in the top five highest odds to win EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
The inaugural COTA winner, Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, has the sixth-highest odds at +1100 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:
- Shane van Gisbergen: +500
- Connor Zilisch: +550
- Tyler Reddick: +700
- William Byron: +750
- Kyle Larson: +900
- Christopher Bell: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1100
- AJ Allmendinger: +1200
- Ross Chastain: +1400
- Ty Gibbs: +1800
- Alex Bowman: +2000
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Daniel Suarez: +2500
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Denny Hamlin: +3000
- Chase Briscoe: +3000
- Ryan Blaney: +3000
- Michael McDowell: +3500
- Joey Logano: +3500
- Austin Cindric: +3500
- Carson Hocevar: +8000
- Cole Custer: +10000
- Bubba Wallace: +10000
- Brad Keselowski: +10000
- Zane Smith: +10000
- Todd Gilliland: +13000
- Justin Haley: +15000
- Noah Gragson: +20000
- Josh Berry: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- Riley Herbst: +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
- Erik Jones: +25000
- Ty Dillon: +25000
- Ryan Preece: +25000
- Cody Ware: +30000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 232-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on PRN.
