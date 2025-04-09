NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 09, 2025 14:50 GMT
NASCAR: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The Food City 500 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile short concrete oval track features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights. The Bristol track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 65th annual Food City 500 at Bristol.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Food City 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #11 Toyota driver is the defending winner of the event.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second at +450 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson had a strong performance at Bristol and won at this track in the fall last year.

Larson is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650, Christopher Bell at +650, Chase Elliott at +850, and William Byron at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Food City 500.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Denny Hamlin: +400
  2. Kyle Larson: +450
  3. Ryan Blaney: +650
  4. Christopher Bell: +650
  5. Chase Elliott: +850
  6. William Byron: +1100
  7. Joey Logano: +1800
  8. Chase Briscoe: +1800
  9. Ty Gibbs: +2000
  10. Kyle Busch: +2000
  11. Ross Chastain: +2500
  12. Chris Buescher: +2500
  13. Brad Keselowski: +2500
  14. Bubba Wallace: +2800
  15. Tyler Reddick: +3000
  16. Josh Berry: +3500
  17. Alex Bowman: +3500
  18. Ryan Preece: +4000
  19. Noah Gragson: +10000
  20. Michael McDowell: +10000
  21. Austin Cindric: +10000
  22. Erik Jones: +13000
  23. Carson Hocevar: +13000
  24. Daniel Suarez: +15000
  25. Zane Smith: +20000
  26. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
  28. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  29. Cole Custer: +20000
  30. Austin Dillon: +20000
  31. AJ Allmendinger: +20000
  32. Justin Haley: +25000
  33. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  34. Jesse Love: +30000
  35. Ty Dillon: +40000
  36. Corey Lajoie: +40000
  37. Riley Herbst: +50000
  38. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  39. Cody Ware: +60000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 266.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda

