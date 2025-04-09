NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City 500 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 0.533-mile short concrete oval track features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights. The Bristol track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.
Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 65th annual Food City 500 at Bristol.
Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Food City 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #11 Toyota driver is the defending winner of the event.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second at +450 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson had a strong performance at Bristol and won at this track in the fall last year.
Larson is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650, Christopher Bell at +650, Chase Elliott at +850, and William Byron at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Food City 500.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Denny Hamlin: +400
- Kyle Larson: +450
- Ryan Blaney: +650
- Christopher Bell: +650
- Chase Elliott: +850
- William Byron: +1100
- Joey Logano: +1800
- Chase Briscoe: +1800
- Ty Gibbs: +2000
- Kyle Busch: +2000
- Ross Chastain: +2500
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Brad Keselowski: +2500
- Bubba Wallace: +2800
- Tyler Reddick: +3000
- Josh Berry: +3500
- Alex Bowman: +3500
- Ryan Preece: +4000
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- Austin Cindric: +10000
- Erik Jones: +13000
- Carson Hocevar: +13000
- Daniel Suarez: +15000
- Zane Smith: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Cole Custer: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- AJ Allmendinger: +20000
- Justin Haley: +25000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
- Jesse Love: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +40000
- Corey Lajoie: +40000
- Riley Herbst: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Cody Ware: +60000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 266.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.