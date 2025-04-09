NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City 500 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile short concrete oval track features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights. The Bristol track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 65th annual Food City 500 at Bristol.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Food City 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #11 Toyota driver is the defending winner of the event.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second at +450 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson had a strong performance at Bristol and won at this track in the fall last year.

Larson is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650, Christopher Bell at +650, Chase Elliott at +850, and William Byron at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Food City 500.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Denny Hamlin: +400 Kyle Larson: +450 Ryan Blaney: +650 Christopher Bell: +650 Chase Elliott: +850 William Byron: +1100 Joey Logano: +1800 Chase Briscoe: +1800 Ty Gibbs: +2000 Kyle Busch: +2000 Ross Chastain: +2500 Chris Buescher: +2500 Brad Keselowski: +2500 Bubba Wallace: +2800 Tyler Reddick: +3000 Josh Berry: +3500 Alex Bowman: +3500 Ryan Preece: +4000 Noah Gragson: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Austin Cindric: +10000 Erik Jones: +13000 Carson Hocevar: +13000 Daniel Suarez: +15000 Zane Smith: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Cole Custer: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 AJ Allmendinger: +20000 Justin Haley: +25000 Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 Jesse Love: +30000 Ty Dillon: +40000 Corey Lajoie: +40000 Riley Herbst: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Cody Ware: +60000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 266.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

