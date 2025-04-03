NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and two degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.
Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 69th annual Goodyear 400 at Darlington.
Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +350 odds to win this year’s Goodyear 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #20 Toyota driver has good performance at this track and is coming off a runner-up finish this week.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second at +400 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson had a strong performance at Darlington and won here on September 3, 2023.
Larson is followed by William Byron at +600, Ryan Blaney at +700, and last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, at +800 in the top five highest odds to win the Goodyear 400. Hamlin is a four-time winner at this track.
RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, has the 14th-highest odds at +6500 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway:
- Christopher Bell: +350
- Kyle Larson: +400
- William Byron: +600
- Ryan Blaney: +700
- Denny Hamlin: +800
- Chase Elliott: +900
- Tyler Reddick: +1000
- Joey Logano: +1200
- Ross Chastain: +3000
- Chase Briscoe: +3000
- Kyle Busch: +3500
- Josh Berry: +3500
- Alex Bowman: +3500
- Chris Buescher: +4000
- Austin Cindric: +4000
- Ty Gibbs: +5000
- Bubba Wallace: +6000
- Brad Keselowski: +6500
- Carson Hocevar: +8000
- Daniel Suarez: +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +12000
- Ryan Preece: +12000
- Todd Gilliland: +25000
- Noah Gragson: +25000
- Justin Haley: +25000
- Austin Dillon: +25000
- AJ Allmendinger: +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
- Michael McDowell: +30000
- Erik Jones: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Zane Smith: +30000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.