NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and two degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 69th annual Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +350 odds to win this year’s Goodyear 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #20 Toyota driver has good performance at this track and is coming off a runner-up finish this week.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second at +400 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson had a strong performance at Darlington and won here on September 3, 2023.

Larson is followed by William Byron at +600, Ryan Blaney at +700, and last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, at +800 in the top five highest odds to win the Goodyear 400. Hamlin is a four-time winner at this track.

RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, has the 14th-highest odds at +6500 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway:

Christopher Bell: +350 Kyle Larson: +400 William Byron: +600 Ryan Blaney: +700 Denny Hamlin: +800 Chase Elliott: +900 Tyler Reddick: +1000 Joey Logano: +1200 Ross Chastain: +3000 Chase Briscoe: +3000 Kyle Busch: +3500 Josh Berry: +3500 Alex Bowman: +3500 Chris Buescher: +4000 Austin Cindric: +4000 Ty Gibbs: +5000 Bubba Wallace: +6000 Brad Keselowski: +6500 Carson Hocevar: +8000 Daniel Suarez: +10000 Shane van Gisbergen: +12000 Ryan Preece: +12000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Noah Gragson: +25000 Justin Haley: +25000 Austin Dillon: +25000 AJ Allmendinger: +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 Michael McDowell: +30000 Erik Jones: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Zane Smith: +30000 John Hunter Nemechek: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

