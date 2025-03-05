NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Shriners Children’s 500 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 9, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The track hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500 at the one-mile Phoenix track.
Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, is the favorite, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Shriners Children’s 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Bell is in red-hot form, securing back-to-back victories last week this season.
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands in second place at +550 odds to win this weekend’s race. Blaney has already scored one top-five and one top-10 finish in three races this season.
They are followed by Kyle Larson at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000, the 2023 winner of the event William Byron at +1000, and Denny Hamlin at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Shriners Children’s 500.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:
- Christopher Bell: +500
- Ryan Blaney: +550
- Kyle Larson: +850
- Chase Elliott: +1000
- William Byron: +1000
- Denny Hamlin: +1100
- Joey Logano: +1200
- Chase Briscoe: +1300
- Ross Chastain: +1500
- Tyler Reddick: +1500
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Ty Gibbs: +2800
- Kyle Busch: +2800
- Josh Berry: +3200
- Brad Keselowski: +3700
- Bubba Wallace: +5500
- Alex Bowman: +6500
- Austin Cindric: +6500
- Daniel Suarez: +7500
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Ryan Preece: +13000
- Cole Custer: +13000
- Noah Gragson: +13000
- AJ Allmendinger: +15000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
- Michael McDowell: +15000
- Erik Jones: +15000
- Justin Haley: +24000
- Riley Herbst: +24000
- Austin Dillon: +24000
- Todd Gilliland: +28000
- Zane Smith: +34000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +45000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +45000
- Katherine Legge: +50000
- Cody Ware: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN.