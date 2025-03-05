NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 05, 2025 14:39 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The Shriners Children’s 500 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 9, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The track hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500 at the one-mile Phoenix track.

Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, is the favorite, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Shriners Children’s 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Bell is in red-hot form, securing back-to-back victories last week this season.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands in second place at +550 odds to win this weekend’s race. Blaney has already scored one top-five and one top-10 finish in three races this season.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000, the 2023 winner of the event William Byron at +1000, and Denny Hamlin at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Shriners Children’s 500.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Christopher Bell: +500
  2. Ryan Blaney: +550
  3. Kyle Larson: +850
  4. Chase Elliott: +1000
  5. William Byron: +1000
  6. Denny Hamlin: +1100
  7. Joey Logano: +1200
  8. Chase Briscoe: +1300
  9. Ross Chastain: +1500
  10. Tyler Reddick: +1500
  11. Chris Buescher: +2200
  12. Ty Gibbs: +2800
  13. Kyle Busch: +2800
  14. Josh Berry: +3200
  15. Brad Keselowski: +3700
  16. Bubba Wallace: +5500
  17. Alex Bowman: +6500
  18. Austin Cindric: +6500
  19. Daniel Suarez: +7500
  20. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  21. Ryan Preece: +13000
  22. Cole Custer: +13000
  23. Noah Gragson: +13000
  24. AJ Allmendinger: +15000
  25. Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
  26. Michael McDowell: +15000
  27. Erik Jones: +15000
  28. Justin Haley: +24000
  29. Riley Herbst: +24000
  30. Austin Dillon: +24000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +28000
  32. Zane Smith: +34000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +45000
  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +45000
  35. Katherine Legge: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000
  37. Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

