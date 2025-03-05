NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Shriners Children’s 500 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 9, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The track hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 37 spots for the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500 at the one-mile Phoenix track.

Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, is the favorite, per the odds table, at +500 odds to win this year’s Shriners Children’s 500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Bell is in red-hot form, securing back-to-back victories last week this season.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands in second place at +550 odds to win this weekend’s race. Blaney has already scored one top-five and one top-10 finish in three races this season.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000, the 2023 winner of the event William Byron at +1000, and Denny Hamlin at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Shriners Children’s 500.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:

Christopher Bell: +500 Ryan Blaney: +550 Kyle Larson: +850 Chase Elliott: +1000 William Byron: +1000 Denny Hamlin: +1100 Joey Logano: +1200 Chase Briscoe: +1300 Ross Chastain: +1500 Tyler Reddick: +1500 Chris Buescher: +2200 Ty Gibbs: +2800 Kyle Busch: +2800 Josh Berry: +3200 Brad Keselowski: +3700 Bubba Wallace: +5500 Alex Bowman: +6500 Austin Cindric: +6500 Daniel Suarez: +7500 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Ryan Preece: +13000 Cole Custer: +13000 Noah Gragson: +13000 AJ Allmendinger: +15000 Shane van Gisbergen: +15000 Michael McDowell: +15000 Erik Jones: +15000 Justin Haley: +24000 Riley Herbst: +24000 Austin Dillon: +24000 Todd Gilliland: +28000 Zane Smith: +34000 John Hunter Nemechek: +45000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +45000 Katherine Legge: +50000 Cody Ware: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

