NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The Iowa Speedway is ready to host the second annual Iowa Corn 350 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 23rd race, a 350-lap contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.The Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, boasts a 0.875-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Iowa Corn 350 in 2024, and it features 12-14 degrees of banking in the turns, 10 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and four degrees of banking in the backstretch.The Iowa Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Iowa Corn 350 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 2) at 1:30 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 2:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the IMS Iowa race.NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, which will be held at the Iowa Speedway this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 66 Joey GaseNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 43 Erik JonesNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 24 William ByronNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 11 Denny HamlinNo. 5 Kyle LarsonWatch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on USA Network.