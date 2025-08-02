NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 15:19 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Iowa Speedway is ready to host the second annual Iowa Corn 350 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 23rd race, a 350-lap contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.

The Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, boasts a 0.875-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Iowa Corn 350 in 2024, and it features 12-14 degrees of banking in the turns, 10 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and four degrees of banking in the backstretch.

The Iowa Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Iowa Corn 350 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 2) at 1:30 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 2:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the IMS Iowa race.

NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, which will be held at the Iowa Speedway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 51 Cody Ware
  2. No. 66 Joey Gase
  3. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  4. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  5. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  6. No. 43 Erik Jones
  7. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  8. No. 38 Zane Smith
  9. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  10. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  11. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  12. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 41 Cole Custer
  15. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  16. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  17. No. 21 Josh Berry
  18. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  19. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  2. No. 7 Justin Haley
  3. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  4. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  5. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  8. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  9. No. 24 William Byron
  10. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  11. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  12. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  13. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  14. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  15. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  16. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  17. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  18. No. 5 Kyle Larson

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on USA Network.

