NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:42 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The Talladega Superspeedway Roval is ready to host the 57th annual YellaWood 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 34th race, a 188-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19.

Ad

The Talladega Superspeedway Roval in Lincoln, Alabama, boasts a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. It hosted the first YellaWood 500 in 1969. The Talladega track has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Talladega Superspeedway will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The YellaWood 500 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 18) at 1:30 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Talladega playoff race.

Ad
Trending

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500, which will be held this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Anthony Alfredo running the first lap and NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin running the last lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500:

Driver – Metric Score

  1. Anthony Alfredo - 42.200
  2. Casey Mears - 40.700
  3. Austin Hill - 40.100
  4. Ty Dillon - 35.500
  5. Cody Ware - 35.300
  6. BJ McLeod - 32.800
  7. Cole Custer - 29.800
  8. Ty Gibbs - 29.500
  9. Carson Hocevar - 29.300
  10. Justin Haley - 28.200
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 28.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.700
  13. Zane Smith - 24.900
  14. Todd Gilliland - 23.700
  15. Josh Berry - 23.000
  16. Riley Herbst - 22.400
  17. Daniel Suarez - 22.400
  18. Austin Dillon - 22.000
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 20.800
  20. Ross Chastain - 19.400
  21. Noah Gragson - 19.000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.500
  23. Bubba Wallace - 18.400
  24. Erik Jones - 17.700
  25. Michael McDowell - 17.500
  26. Chris Buescher - 13.500
  27. Brad Keselowski - 13.000
  28. Kyle Busch - 12.200
  29. Austin Cindric - 11.900
  30. Ryan Preece - 11.700
  31. Alex Bowman - 8.800
  32. Tyler Reddick - 6.200
  33. Ryan Blaney - 29.000
  34. William Byron - 26.700
  35. Chase Elliott - 14.400
  36. Joey Logano - 6.300
  37. Chase Briscoe - 4.000
  38. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  39. Kyle Larson - 2.000
  40. Denny Hamlin - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications