NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Talladega Superspeedway Roval is ready to host the 57th annual YellaWood 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 34th race, a 188-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19.The Talladega Superspeedway Roval in Lincoln, Alabama, boasts a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. It hosted the first YellaWood 500 in 1969. The Talladega track has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.The Talladega Superspeedway will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The YellaWood 500 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 18) at 1:30 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Talladega playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500, which will be held this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Anthony Alfredo running the first lap and NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin running the last lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500:Driver – Metric ScoreAnthony Alfredo - 42.200Casey Mears - 40.700Austin Hill - 40.100Ty Dillon - 35.500Cody Ware - 35.300BJ McLeod - 32.800Cole Custer - 29.800Ty Gibbs - 29.500Carson Hocevar - 29.300Justin Haley - 28.200John Hunter Nemechek - 28.100Shane van Gisbergen - 26.700Zane Smith - 24.900Todd Gilliland - 23.700Josh Berry - 23.000Riley Herbst - 22.400Daniel Suarez - 22.400Austin Dillon - 22.000AJ Allmendinger - 20.800Ross Chastain - 19.400Noah Gragson - 19.000Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.500Bubba Wallace - 18.400Erik Jones - 17.700Michael McDowell - 17.500Chris Buescher - 13.500Brad Keselowski - 13.000Kyle Busch - 12.200Austin Cindric - 11.900Ryan Preece - 11.700Alex Bowman - 8.800Tyler Reddick - 6.200Ryan Blaney - 29.000William Byron - 26.700Chase Elliott - 14.400Joey Logano - 6.300Chase Briscoe - 4.000Christopher Bell - 3.000Kyle Larson - 2.000Denny Hamlin - 1.000Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.