NASCAR 2025 Slim Jim 200: Full entry list for Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Long John Silvers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series playoff race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the sixth race of the playoffs, the Slim Jim 200, this weekend. This event comes after Gio Ruggiero’s win at Talladega.

The Slim Jim 200 is the season’s 24th NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, October 24, at the Martinsville Speedway. The 105.2-mile Martinsville playoff event will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Martinsville playoff Truck event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.526-mile short track. Friday’s event marks the 21st annual Slim Jim 200 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-five drivers have entered for 35 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Logan Bearden, Brent Crews, Clayton Green, Norm Benning, Brenden Queen, Alan Waller, Conner Jones, Timmy Hill, Casey Mears, Patrick Staropoli, and Justin Carroll.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Martinsville playoff race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year's Martinsville Truck playoff race and finished in one hour, 36 minutes, and 12 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 35 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #02 - Logan Bearden
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Clayton Green
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - Brenden Queen
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Alan Waller
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #41 - Conner Jones
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Andres Perez
  22. #45 - Bayley Currey
  23. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  24. #56 - Timmy Hill
  25. #69 - Casey Mears
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  36. #20 - TBA

From October 24, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on FS1.

