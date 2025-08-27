NASCAR 2025 Sober or Slammer 200: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the first race of the playoffs, the Sober or Slammer 200, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Richmond.The Sober or Slammer 200 is the season’s 19th NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 30, at the Darlington Raceway. The 201-mile Darlington event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.The Darlington event will be contested over 147 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the sixth annual Sober or Slammer 200 hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.Thirty-two drivers have entered for 32 spots, including two open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Nathan Byrd, Corey Day, Stefan Parsons, Mason Maggio, Caleb Costner, and Corey LaJoie.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington Truck playoff race.Cup Series regular Ross Chastain won last year’s Sober or Slammer 200 and finished with a total time of two hours, zero minutes, and 33 seconds. However, he hasn't enetered this year's event.2025 NASCAR Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway full entry listHere is the list of the 32 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:#02 - Nathan Byrd#1 - TBA#2 - TBA#5 - Toni Breidinger#7 - Corey Day#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Stefan Parsons#22 - Mason Maggio#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Frankie Muniz#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#56 - Timmy Hill#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben RhodesFrom August 29, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on FS1.