  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR 2025 Sober or Slammer 200: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Sober or Slammer 200: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:02 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Dead On Tools 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the first race of the playoffs, the Sober or Slammer 200, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Richmond.

Ad

The Sober or Slammer 200 is the season’s 19th NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 30, at the Darlington Raceway. The 201-mile Darlington event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Darlington event will be contested over 147 laps at the 1.366-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the sixth annual Sober or Slammer 200 hosted by Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Ad
Trending

Thirty-two drivers have entered for 32 spots, including two open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Nathan Byrd, Corey Day, Stefan Parsons, Mason Maggio, Caleb Costner, and Corey LaJoie.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Darlington Truck playoff race.

Ad

Cup Series regular Ross Chastain won last year’s Sober or Slammer 200 and finished with a total time of two hours, zero minutes, and 33 seconds. However, he hasn't enetered this year's event.

2025 NASCAR Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 32 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Ad
  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #1 - TBA
  3. #2 - TBA
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #7 - Corey Day
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  14. #22 - Mason Maggio
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  21. #45 - Bayley Currey
  22. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #56 - Timmy Hill
  24. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  25. #74 - Caleb Costner
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #81 - Connor Mosack
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #91 - Jack Wood
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes

From August 29, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Darlington Raceway on FS1.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications