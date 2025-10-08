NASCAR 2025 South Point 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400 this weekend. This event comes after Shane van Gisbergen’s win at Charlotte ROVAL.The South Point 400 will be the season’s 33rd NASCAR Cup Series race and the seventh race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 12, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile Las Vegas fall event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The Las Vegas playoff event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the eighth annual South Point 400 hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.Thirty-eight drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Las Vegas playoff race.Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s South Point 400 and finished in two hours, 52 minutes, and 24 seconds.2025 NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from October 11 to 12. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.