NASCAR 2025: Starting lineup for All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Just a day left until the start of the much-awaited 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, a non-points-paying race of the season. The event is set to be held this Sunday (May 18) at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of this year’s All-Star Open and Race.

The All-Star Race will be contested on the 0.625-mile short paved oval track. 23 drivers will compete for over 250 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s (May 17) All-Star qualifying session, RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, as he was the fastest on the track with an average lap speed of 77.264 mph and a time of 87.363.

Keselowski will also start on the pole for Heat Race 1. Christopher Bell, who qualified second, will start on the pole for Heat Race 2.

Qualifying also included a four-tire pit stop. Michael McDowell’s #71 Chevrolet Spire Motorsports team won the 2025 Pit Crew Challenge after recording the fastest four-tire pit stop, with a stop of 12.587 seconds. The #71 Spire team’s crew, composed of ex-football players, won the $100,000 Pit Crew Challenge bonus as a part of the NASCAR All-Star weekend.

As per All-Star qualifying rules, only Keselowski has secured his spot in Sunday’s 250-lap main event. The rest of the grid will be determined by Saturday evening’s 75-lap heat races at North Wilkesboro.

The 20-driver All-Star Race field split into two for a pair of 75-lap heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event, which pays a $1 million bonus to the winner. The results of the Heat 1 race will set the inside row, while the Heat 2 race results will set the outside row for the All-Star main event.

NASCAR 2025 All-Star Heat Races: Starting Lineup

Here’s the starting lineup for two All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Heat 1 starting lineup

#6 - Brad Keselowski #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #21 - Josh Berry #5 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney

Heat 2 starting lineup

#20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Kyle Busch #51 - Harrison Burton #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers in action in the first heat race at 5:10 pm ET and the second heat race at 6:15 pm ET.

