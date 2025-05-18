NASCAR 2025: Starting lineup for the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 18, 2025 11:44 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Open - Source: Imagn
NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend started at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday (May 16) with practice and qualifying sessions, including the Pit Crew Challenge. The Pit Crew Challenge set the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open.

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) will start Sunday’s All-Star Open from the pole position after scoring the fastest lap among All-Star Open competitors in the three-lap qualifying session featuring a four-tire pit stop. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie earned the pole with a time of 1:28.694 seconds.

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar will join SVG in the front row after posting a second-best time of 1:28.884 seconds.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Noah Gragson is followed by Michael McDowell and Ryan Preece in the top five. Zane Smith, Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, and Ty Dillon completed the top 10.

This year’s All-Star Open Race will be contested over 100 laps on a 0.625-mile short historic North Wilkesboro track. Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open.

Twenty of the 23 drivers are already locked in for the All-Star Race, and the remaining three spots will be determined from the All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the fan vote winner will transfer to Sunday night’s exhibition event and will start in the rear of the field.

The top five drivers from the Fan Vote include Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace. However, the voting period has been closed, and the fan vote winner will be revealed after the All-Star Open and before engines fire for the All-Star Race main event.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Open starting line-up

Here’s the starting lineup for this year’s All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #4 - Noah Gragson
  4. #71 - Michael McDowell
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #35 - Riley Herbst
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #15 - Cody Ware
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #66 - Chad Finchum

The green flag for the 2025 All-Star Open will begin at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
