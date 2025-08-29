NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is set to host the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Sober or Slammer 200 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30, in a 147-lap action-packed contest.The Darlington Raceway, which opened in 1950, is located in Darlington, South Carolina. Its oval is 1.366 miles in total length.The Sober or Slammer 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 200-mile truck race.NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain won the season’s last Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway with a time of two hours, 00 minutes, and 23 seconds.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington RacewayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at the Darlington Raceway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Young’s Motorsports driver Stefan Parsons leading Group A and Tricon Garage driver Trevor Bayne leading Group B.Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:Group A: Car no. – DriverNo. 20 Stefan ParsonsNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 74 Caleb CostnerNo. 2 Stephen MallozziNo. 22 Mason MaggioNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 20 Nathan ByrdNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 44 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 45 Bayley CurreyGroup B:No. 1 Trevor BayneNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 77 Corey LaJoieNo. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)No. 7 Corey Day (P)No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)No. 11 Corey Heim (P)Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.