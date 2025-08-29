NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2025 15:56 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Darlington Raceway is set to host the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Sober or Slammer 200 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30, in a 147-lap action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway, which opened in 1950, is located in Darlington, South Carolina. Its oval is 1.366 miles in total length.

The Sober or Slammer 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 200-mile truck race.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain won the season’s last Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway with a time of two hours, 00 minutes, and 23 seconds.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at the Darlington Raceway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Young’s Motorsports driver Stefan Parsons leading Group A and Tricon Garage driver Trevor Bayne leading Group B.

Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 20 Stefan Parsons
  2. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  3. No. 91 Jack Wood
  4. No. 74 Caleb Costner
  5. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  6. No. 22 Mason Maggio
  7. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  8. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  9. No. 20 Nathan Byrd
  10. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  11. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  12. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  13. No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara
  14. No. 42 Matt Mills
  15. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  16. No. 45 Bayley Currey
Group B:

  1. No. 1 Trevor Bayne
  2. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  3. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  4. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  5. No. 77 Corey LaJoie
  6. No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)
  8. No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)
  9. No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  10. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)
  12. No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)
  13. No. 7 Corey Day (P)
  14. No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)
  15. No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim (P)

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
