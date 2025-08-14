NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 14, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

The Richmond Raceway is set to host the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the eero 250 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

The Richmond Raceway, which opened in 1946, is located in Richmond, Virginia, and boasts an oval of 0.75 miles in total length.

The eero 250 lineup comprises 37 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 187-mile truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won the season’s last Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway with a time of two hours, 25 minutes, and 18 seconds. He will look to earn his first win of the season.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series eero 250 at the Richmond Raceway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with regular Xfinity Series driver Carson Kvapil leading Group A and Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Spencer Boyd leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 eero 250 at Richmond Raceway:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. Carson Kvapil - 59.000
  2. Matthew Gould - 58.700
  3. Caleb Costner - 42.200
  4. Ryan Roulette - 41.300
  5. Patrick Staropoli - 40.400
  6. Norm Benning - 39.200
  7. Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800
  8. #02 TBA - 32.800
  9. Jack Wood - 30.300
  10. Toni Breidinger - 28.400
  11. Corey LaJoie - 28.200
  12. Frankie Muniz - 27.300
  13. Rajah Caruth - 26.900
  14. Clayton Green - 26.200
  15. Andres Perez - 26.100
  16. Tanner Gray - 24.400
  17. Ben Rhodes - 21.800
  18. Luke Fenhaus - 21.700
  19. Christian Eckes - 21.300
Group B: Car no. – Driver

  1. Spencer Boyd - 20.400
  2. Grant Enfinger - 18.900
  3. Dawson Sutton - 17.300
  4. Chandler Smith - 17.000
  5. Connor Mosack - 16.600
  6. Matt Crafton - 15.100
  7. Jake Garcia - 13.800
  8. Brent Crews - 13.400
  9. Matt Mills - 13.200
  10. Layne Riggs - 7.600
  11. Bayley Currey -7.400
  12. Ty Majeski - 7.300
  13. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 6.200
  15. Gio Ruggiero - 6.000
  16. Sammy Smith - 5.700
  17. Daniel Hemric - 2.600
  18. Corey Heim - 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
