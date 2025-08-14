NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

The Richmond Raceway is set to host the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the eero 250 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.The Richmond Raceway, which opened in 1946, is located in Richmond, Virginia, and boasts an oval of 0.75 miles in total length.The eero 250 lineup comprises 37 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 187-mile truck race.ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won the season’s last Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway with a time of two hours, 25 minutes, and 18 seconds. He will look to earn his first win of the season.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond RacewayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series eero 250 at the Richmond Raceway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with regular Xfinity Series driver Carson Kvapil leading Group A and Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Spencer Boyd leading Group B.Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 eero 250 at Richmond Raceway:Group A: Car no. – DriverCarson Kvapil - 59.000Matthew Gould - 58.700Caleb Costner - 42.200Ryan Roulette - 41.300Patrick Staropoli - 40.400Norm Benning - 39.200Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800#02 TBA - 32.800Jack Wood - 30.300Toni Breidinger - 28.400Corey LaJoie - 28.200Frankie Muniz - 27.300Rajah Caruth - 26.900Clayton Green - 26.200Andres Perez - 26.100Tanner Gray - 24.400Ben Rhodes - 21.800Luke Fenhaus - 21.700Christian Eckes - 21.300Group B: Car no. – DriverSpencer Boyd - 20.400Grant Enfinger - 18.900Dawson Sutton - 17.300Chandler Smith - 17.000Connor Mosack - 16.600Matt Crafton - 15.100Jake Garcia - 13.800Brent Crews - 13.400Matt Mills - 13.200Layne Riggs - 7.600Bayley Currey -7.400Ty Majeski - 7.300Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000Tyler Ankrum - 6.200Gio Ruggiero - 6.000Sammy Smith - 5.700Daniel Hemric - 2.600Corey Heim - 1.000Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.