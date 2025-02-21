NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Fr8 208 this weekend. The second race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in a 135-lap action-packed contest.

The historic Atlanta track, which opened in 1960, is located in Hampton, Georgia, and boasts a D-shaped oval track of 1.5 miles total length.

The Fr8 208 lineup comprises 32 drivers for 32 spots. Unlike every other NASCAR Truck Series race, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday (February 21) to determine the starting positions for the 208-mile truck race.

Nathan Byrd, Michael McDowell, veteran Kyle Busch, William Sawalich, Josh Reaume, Nathan Byrd, Rajah Caruth, Toni Breidinger, and Matt Crafton are the drivers to watch this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won last year’s Fr8 208 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250). As he is also competing this year, Busch will look to win back-to-back titles on Saturday.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with TC Motorsports driver Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta:

Order - Driver - Metric score

#90 - Justin Carroll #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #18 - Tyler Ankrum #81 - Connor Mosack #02 - Nathan Byrd #71 - Rajah Caruth #42 - Matt Mills #5 - Toni Breidinger #07 - Michael McDowell #26 - Dawson Sutton #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #44 - Bayley Currey #15 - Tanner Gray #76 - Spencer Boyd #2 - Keith McGee #99 - Ben Rhodes #66 - Luke Fenhaus #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #34 - Layne Riggs #13 - Jake Garcia #33 - Frankie Muniz #1 - William Sawalich #22 - Josh Reaume #19 - Daniel Hemric #7 - Kyle Busch #38 - Chandler Smith #9 - Grant Enfinger #17 - Gio Ruggiero #98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim

Watch Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1 and MRN.

