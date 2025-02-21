NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 14:22 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta (Source: Imagn)

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Fr8 208 this weekend. The second race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in a 135-lap action-packed contest.

The historic Atlanta track, which opened in 1960, is located in Hampton, Georgia, and boasts a D-shaped oval track of 1.5 miles total length.

The Fr8 208 lineup comprises 32 drivers for 32 spots. Unlike every other NASCAR Truck Series race, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday (February 21) to determine the starting positions for the 208-mile truck race.

Nathan Byrd, Michael McDowell, veteran Kyle Busch, William Sawalich, Josh Reaume, Nathan Byrd, Rajah Caruth, Toni Breidinger, and Matt Crafton are the drivers to watch this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won last year’s Fr8 208 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250). As he is also competing this year, Busch will look to win back-to-back titles on Saturday.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with TC Motorsports driver Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta:

Order - Driver - Metric score

  1. #90 - Justin Carroll
  2. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  4. #81 - Connor Mosack
  5. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  6. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  7. #42 - Matt Mills
  8. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  9. #07 - Michael McDowell
  10. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  11. #88 - Matt Crafton
  12. #91 - Jack Wood
  13. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  14. #44 - Bayley Currey
  15. #15 - Tanner Gray
  16. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  17. #2 - Keith McGee
  18. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  19. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  20. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  21. #34 - Layne Riggs
  22. #13 - Jake Garcia
  23. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  24. #1 - William Sawalich
  25. #22 - Josh Reaume
  26. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  27. #7 - Kyle Busch
  28. #38 - Chandler Smith
  29. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  30. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #11 - Corey Heim

Watch Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
