NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Watkins Glen International is set to host the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Mission 176 at The Glen this weekend. The 17th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 5 pm ET on Friday, August 8, in a 72-lap action-packed contest.The Watkins Glen International, which opened in 1956, is located in Watkins Glen, New York, and boasts an oval of 2.45 miles in total length.The Mission 176 at The Glen lineup comprises 36 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (August 8) at 11:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 176.6-mile truck race.Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won the season’s last Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He will look to earn his second consecutive win of the season.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen InternationalRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:Friday’s (August 8) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with part-time Truck Series driver Brent Crews leading Group A and ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton leading Group B.Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:Group A: Car no. – DriverNo. 70 Brent CrewsNo. 62 Wesley SlimpNo. 69 Derek WhiteNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 75 Parker KligermanNo. 2 William LambrosNo. 22 Gian BuffomanteNo. 02 Kaden HoneycuttNo. 52 Christopher BellNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 1 William SawalichNo. 77 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 26 Dawson SuttonGroup B: Car no. – DriverNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 07 Kyle BuschNo. 66 Chris BuescherNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 13 Jake GarciaNo. 45 Connor ZilischNo. 44 Ross ChastainNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 71 Rajah CaruthNo. 18 Tyler AnkrumNo. 19 Daniel HemricNo. 98 Ty MajeskiNo. 38 Chandler SmithNo. 9 Grant EnfingerNo. 7 Sammy SmithNo. 11 Corey HeimNo. 34 Layne RiggsFans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.