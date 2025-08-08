NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 14:38 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The Watkins Glen International is set to host the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Mission 176 at The Glen this weekend. The 17th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 5 pm ET on Friday, August 8, in a 72-lap action-packed contest.

The Watkins Glen International, which opened in 1956, is located in Watkins Glen, New York, and boasts an oval of 2.45 miles in total length.

The Mission 176 at The Glen lineup comprises 36 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (August 8) at 11:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 176.6-mile truck race.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won the season’s last Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He will look to earn his second consecutive win of the season.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Friday’s (August 8) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with part-time Truck Series driver Brent Crews leading Group A and ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 70 Brent Crews
  2. No. 62 Wesley Slimp
  3. No. 69 Derek White
  4. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  5. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  6. No. 2 William Lambros
  7. No. 22 Gian Buffomante
  8. No. 02 Kaden Honeycutt
  9. No. 52 Christopher Bell
  10. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  11. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  12. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  13. No. 1 William Sawalich
  14. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  15. No. 42 Matt Mills
  16. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  17. No. 91 Jack Wood
  18. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
Group B: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  2. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  3. No. 07 Kyle Busch
  4. No. 66 Chris Buescher
  5. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  6. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  7. No. 45 Connor Zilisch
  8. No. 44 Ross Chastain
  9. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  10. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  11. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  12. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  13. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  14. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  15. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  16. No. 7 Sammy Smith
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim
  18. No. 34 Layne Riggs

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
