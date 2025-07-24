NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to host the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the TSport 200 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in a 200-lap action-packed contest.The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which opened in 1960, is located in Brownsburg, Indiana, and boasts an oval of 0.686 miles in total length.The TSport 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (July 25) at 3:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 137.2-mile truck race.ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is the defending winner of last year’s Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis and will look to defend his crown.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:Friday’s (July 25) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Joey Gase Motorsports driver Greg Van Alst leading Group A and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Connor Mosack leading Group B.Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:Group A: Car no. – DriverNo. 35 Greg Van AlstNo. 74 TBANo. 6 Norm BenningNo. 20 Jordan AndersonNo. 22 Alan WallerNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 2 Cody DennisonNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 02 Jayson AlexanderNo. 13 Jake GarciaNo. 52 Stewart FriesenNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 71 Rajah CaruthNo. 77 Andres Perez de LaraGroup B: Car no. – DriverNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 7 Corey DayNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 07 Brendan QueenNo. 1 Brent CrewsNo. 44 Ross ChastainNo. 34 Layne RiggsNo. 45 Kaden HoneycuttNo. 66 Luke FenhausNo. 9 Grant EnfingerNo. 18 Tyler AnkrumNo. 19 Daniel HemricNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 38 Chandler SmithNo. 98 Ty MajeskiNo. 11 Corey HeimFans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.