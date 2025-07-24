NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 24, 2025 20:38 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Source: Imagn)

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to host the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the TSport 200 this weekend. The 16th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in a 200-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which opened in 1960, is located in Brownsburg, Indiana, and boasts an oval of 0.686 miles in total length.

The TSport 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (July 25) at 3:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 137.2-mile truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is the defending winner of last year’s Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis and will look to defend his crown.

Ad
Trending

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Ad

Friday’s (July 25) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Joey Gase Motorsports driver Greg Van Alst leading Group A and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Connor Mosack leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  2. No. 74 TBA
  3. No. 6 Norm Benning
  4. No. 20 Jordan Anderson
  5. No. 22 Alan Waller
  6. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  7. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  8. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  9. No. 2 Cody Dennison
  10. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  11. No. 42 Matt Mills
  12. No. 91 Jack Wood
  13. No. 02 Jayson Alexander
  14. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  15. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  16. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  17. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  18. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
Ad

Group B: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  2. No. 7 Corey Day
  3. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  4. No. 07 Brendan Queen
  5. No. 1 Brent Crews
  6. No. 44 Ross Chastain
  7. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  8. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  9. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  10. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  11. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  12. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  13. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  14. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  15. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  16. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications