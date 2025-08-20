NASCAR 2025 Wawa 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Watkins Glen.The Wawa 250 is the season’s 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will be held on Friday, August 22, at the Daytona International Speedway. The 250-mile Daytona event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Daytona Summer Xfinity event will be contested over 100 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday's event marks the 24th annual Wawa 250 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots, including six open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Patrick Emerling, Caesar Bacarella, Justin Haley, Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, Rajah Caruth, Mason Maggio, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman, and Natalie Decker.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Daytona Xfinity Summer race.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex won last year’s Wawa 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 10 minutes, and 34 seconds.2025 NASCAR Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Patrick Emerling#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#5 - Caesar Bacarella#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Justin Haley#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Rajah Caruth#35 - Mason Maggio#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#74 - Logan Bearden#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh Bilicki#92 - Natalie Decker#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Daytona International Speedway on NBC Sports from August 22.