NASCAR 2025 Wawa 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Watkins Glen.

The Wawa 250 is the season’s 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will be held on Friday, August 22, at the Daytona International Speedway. The 250-mile Daytona event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Daytona Summer Xfinity event will be contested over 100 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. Saturday's event marks the 24th annual Wawa 250 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots, including six open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Patrick Emerling, Caesar Bacarella, Justin Haley, Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, Rajah Caruth, Mason Maggio, Josh Williams, Leland Honeyman, and Natalie Decker.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Daytona Xfinity Summer race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex won last year’s Wawa 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 10 minutes, and 34 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Caesar Bacarella
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Justin Haley
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #35 - Mason Maggio
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Josh Williams
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - Logan Bearden
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - Natalie Decker
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Daytona International Speedway on NBC Sports from August 22.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
