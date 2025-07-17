NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

This weekend, the Dover Motor Speedway will host the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the BetRivers 200. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19, and it is anticipated to be a 200-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At one mile, the Dover Motor Speedway is one of the oval tracks on the schedule. Located in Dover, Delaware, it is the concrete oval on the schedule.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 BetRivers 200 will feature a grid of 48 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 18, at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, respectively, on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending winner of the Dover race and will look to defend his victory.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetRivers 200

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Joe Gase Motorsports driver Glen Reen leading Group A and Cope Family Racing driver Leland Honeyman leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 BetRivers 200:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

No. 35 Glen Reen No. 24 Ryan Truex No. 53 David Starr No. 07 Nick Leitz No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 45 TBA No. 5 Kaz Grala No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 2 Jesse Love No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 17 Jake Finch No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 31 Blaine Perkins

Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

No. 70 Leland Honeyman No. 91 Josh Bilicki No. 32 Rajah Caruth No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 11 Josh Williams No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 9 Ross Chastain No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 18 William Sawalich No. 21 Austin Hill No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 19 Aric Almirola No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 7 Justin Allgaier No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 live on CW and PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.