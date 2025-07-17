NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 17, 2025 18:53 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: BetRivers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Dover Motor Speedway will host the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the BetRivers 200. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19, and it is anticipated to be a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At one mile, the Dover Motor Speedway is one of the oval tracks on the schedule. Located in Dover, Delaware, it is the concrete oval on the schedule.

The 2025 BetRivers 200 will feature a grid of 48 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 18, at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, respectively, on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending winner of the Dover race and will look to defend his victory.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetRivers 200

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Joe Gase Motorsports driver Glen Reen leading Group A and Cope Family Racing driver Leland Honeyman leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 BetRivers 200:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 35 Glen Reen
  2. No. 24 Ryan Truex
  3. No. 53 David Starr
  4. No. 07 Nick Leitz
  5. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  6. No. 45 TBA
  7. No. 5 Kaz Grala
  8. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  9. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  10. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  11. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  12. No. 2 Jesse Love
  13. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  14. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  15. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  16. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  17. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  18. No. 17 Jake Finch
  19. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  20. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  2. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  3. No. 32 Rajah Caruth
  4. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  5. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  6. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  7. No. 11 Josh Williams
  8. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  9. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  10. No. 9 Ross Chastain
  11. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  12. No. 18 William Sawalich
  13. No. 21 Austin Hill
  14. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  15. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  16. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  17. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  18. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  19. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  20. No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 live on CW and PRN.

