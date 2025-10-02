NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

This weekend, the Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Blue Cross NC 250. The race kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4, and it is anticipated to be a 67-lap action-packed contest.At 2.32 miles, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is the longest road course on the schedule. Located in Concord, North Carolina, it is the elimination race of the 2025 Round of 12 playoff season.The 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 will feature a grid of 42 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 12:40 p.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 152.76-mile main event.NASCAR Cup Series regular driver William Byron is the defending winner of the Charlotte playoff event. However, Byron hasn’t entered for this year’s event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and RSS Racing driver Kyle Sieg leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Roval:Group A: Car no. – Metric ScoreAustin Green - 43.700Preston Pardus - 42.500Leland Honeyman Jr - 41.000Austin J Hill - 40.700Connor Mosack - 38.600Alex Labbe - 36.200Garrett Smithley - 34.300Sage Karam - 34.200Blaine Perkins - 33.600Josh Williams - 31.900Andrew Patterson - 31.100Jeremy Clements - 29.300Ryan Ellis - 26.900Kaz Grala - 26.800Parker Retzlaff - 26.700Josh Bilicki - 25.800Brennan Poole - 25.600Jeb Burton - 25.500Anthony Alfredo - 25.000Thomas Annunziata - 24.000Matt DiBenedetto - 23.300Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreKyle Sieg - 20.000Corey Day - 19.200Ryan Sieg - 18.400Daniel Dye - 14.100Christian Eckes - 14.000William Sawalich - 13.100Daniel Hemric - 12.600Dean Thompson - 11.800Aric Almirola - 28.900Harrison Burton - 17.900Carson Kvapil - 12.900Sam Mayer - 12.100Justin Allgaier - 9.700Nick Sanchez - 8.900Jesse Love - 7.600Sammy Smith - 6.400Taylor Gray - 6.000Sheldon Creed - 5.600Austin Hill - 3.600Brandon Jones - 1.900Connor Zilisch - 1.700Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on PRN.