NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2025 18:25 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Blue Cross NC 250. The race kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4, and it is anticipated to be a 67-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.32 miles, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is the longest road course on the schedule. Located in Concord, North Carolina, it is the elimination race of the 2025 Round of 12 playoff season.

The 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 will feature a grid of 42 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 12:40 p.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 152.76-mile main event.

Ad
Trending

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver William Byron is the defending winner of the Charlotte playoff event. However, Byron hasn’t entered for this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and RSS Racing driver Kyle Sieg leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Roval:

Group A: Car no. – Metric Score

  1. Austin Green - 43.700
  2. Preston Pardus - 42.500
  3. Leland Honeyman Jr - 41.000
  4. Austin J Hill - 40.700
  5. Connor Mosack - 38.600
  6. Alex Labbe - 36.200
  7. Garrett Smithley - 34.300
  8. Sage Karam - 34.200
  9. Blaine Perkins - 33.600
  10. Josh Williams - 31.900
  11. Andrew Patterson - 31.100
  12. Jeremy Clements - 29.300
  13. Ryan Ellis - 26.900
  14. Kaz Grala - 26.800
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 26.700
  16. Josh Bilicki - 25.800
  17. Brennan Poole - 25.600
  18. Jeb Burton - 25.500
  19. Anthony Alfredo - 25.000
  20. Thomas Annunziata - 24.000
  21. Matt DiBenedetto - 23.300
Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Kyle Sieg - 20.000
  2. Corey Day - 19.200
  3. Ryan Sieg - 18.400
  4. Daniel Dye - 14.100
  5. Christian Eckes - 14.000
  6. William Sawalich - 13.100
  7. Daniel Hemric - 12.600
  8. Dean Thompson - 11.800
  9. Aric Almirola - 28.900
  10. Harrison Burton - 17.900
  11. Carson Kvapil - 12.900
  12. Sam Mayer - 12.100
  13. Justin Allgaier - 9.700
  14. Nick Sanchez - 8.900
  15. Jesse Love - 7.600
  16. Sammy Smith - 6.400
  17. Taylor Gray - 6.000
  18. Sheldon Creed - 5.600
  19. Austin Hill - 3.600
  20. Brandon Jones - 1.900
  21. Connor Zilisch - 1.700

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications